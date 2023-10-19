Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, NYCC | Tagged: liam sharp, new york comic con, spawn, Spawn: The Dark Ages, todd mcfarlane

Liam Sharp Thinks About a Post-Roman Empire For Spawn The Dark Ages

Liam Sharp says "I got to reveal what this is all about! I’m back on SPAWN the DARK AGES as the writer/artist after 25 years"

At New York Comic Con, Todd McFarlane couldn't make it in person, though he did send a video message – and two hundred and fifty copies of a Spawn Universe Sampler signed by him, which have been selling on eBay from $450 to $850. That would have been enough to pay for a flight from the UK to the show and maybe hotel costs too.

One person who made that trip was Liam Sharp, who had been teasing what was to be announced at the show. He posted on Facebook the full art saying, "at the Spawn panel I got to reveal what this is all about! I'm back on SPAWN: the DARK AGES as the writer/artist after 25 years! Here are some new shots from the book, and also Ryan Brown's fantastic #1 variant cover for the series!"

But it's a different Dark Ages that we are getting, after all, they ran from the 5th to the 14th centuries, which is a lot of time to cover. Originally, Spawn: The Dark Ages ran for 28 issues from 1999–2001 and focused on Lord Covenant, a 12th-century knight killed in a holy crusade far from his homeland, who returns to Earth as a Hellspawn. As a plague of violence and turmoil cover the English countryside, this "Dark Knight" must choose whether to align himself with the innocent inhabitants of the once-thriving kingdom or with the malevolent forces of evil and corruption. The series ran for 28 issues. Initially written by Brian Holguin and drawn by Liam Sharp, it would later see Steve Niles and Nat Jones take over the book.

This Spawn series is different. Written, drawn and coloured entirely by Liam Sharp, it's set 700 years previously, as a 5th century, post-Roman, rugged melodrama, with the last gasp of the old Celtic beliefs, and Britain being attacked from all sides… very much Liam Sharp's wheelhouse. Sharp tells me "obviously, I'm delighted to be back on the title. Image, and McFarlane, were a huge deal to me back in the day, and this brought all that youthful excitement back. I'm absolutely loving it."

