Spawn Variants Across 48 Image Comics For December
As DC Comcis is to publish a new Spawn/Batman crossover, so Image Comics is to give almost fifty of their comic books for December new variant covers featuring Spawn, engaging with characters or the style of the comic book in question, for the 30th anniversary of Spawn, Image Comics and the first Batman/Spawn crossover.
3Keys #3 Cover C by David Messina – SEP228055
20th Century Men #5 Cover C by S. Morian – SEP228056
All Against All #1 Cover E by Caspar Wijngaard – SEP228057
Art Brut #1 Cover B by Martín Morazzo – SEP228253
Blood Stained Teeth #7 Cover C by Christian Ward – SEP228058
The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4 Cover C by Andrea Sorrentino – SEP228059
Creepshow #4 Cover C by Javi Fernandez – SEP228060
Dark Ride #3 Cover E by Andrei Bressan & Adriano Lucas – SEP228061
The Dead Lucky #5 Cover C by French Carlomagno – SEP228062
The Deadliest Bouquet #5 Cover B by Chris Campana & Tom Chu – SEP228063
The Department of Truth: The Wild Fictions Special Cover B by Martin Simmonds – SEP228117
Do A Powerbomb #7 Cover C by Daniel Warren Johnson – SEP228064
Eight Billion Genies #7 Cover C by Ryan Browne – SEP228065
Flawed #4 Cover B – SEP228066
Golden Rage #5 by Lauren Knight – SEP228110
Gospel #2 Cover B by Will Morris – SEP228067
Hell To Pay #2 Cover C by Will Sliney – SEP228111
Hexware #1 Cover D by Tim Seeley & Valentina Cuomo – SEP228113
Hitomi #3 Cover D by wraparound cover by Ashley Wood – SEP228069
I Hate Fairyland #2 Cover G by Skottie Young – SEP228070
Ice Cream Man #33 Cover C by Martin Morazzo – SEP228071
Image! #9 Cover B by John McCrea – SEP228072
Junkyard Joe #3 Cover E by Gary Frank – SEP228073
Kaya #3 Cover C by Wes Craig – SEP228074
Killadelphia #26 Cover D – SEP228114
Kroma #2 Cover E by Lorenzo De Felici – SEP228075
Little Monsters #8 Cover C by Dustin Nguyen – SEP228076
Love Everlasting #5 Cover C by Elsa Charterrier – SEP228077
Lovesick #3 Cover E by Luana Vecchio – SEP228078
Manifest Destiny #48 Cover B by Matthew Roberts & Owen Gieni – SEP228079
Night Club #1 Cover D – SEP228112
Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #11 Cover C – SEP228115
Nocterra: Val Special Cover H by Tony S. Daniel – SEP228080
Plush #2 Cover D by Daniel Hillyard – SEP228081
Radiant Black #20 Cover D by Jonathan Glapion – SEP228082
Radiant Black #20 Cover E by Marcelo Costa – SEP228255
Radiant Pink #1 Cover D by Emma Kubert – SEP228083
Rogue Sun #9 Cover C by Marco Renna – SEP228084
Shirtless Bear Fighter 2 #5 Cover C by Matteo Scalera – SEP228085
Starhenge #6 Cover F by Liam Sharp – SEP228086
That Texas Blood #20 Cover C by Jacob Phillips – SEP228087
Undiscovered Country #22 Cover C by Giuseppe Camuncoli – SEP228088
Unnatural #5 Cover C by Ennio Bufi & Andrea Meloni – SEP228254
Vanish #4 Cover K by Ryan Stegman – SEP228089
Voyagis #3 Cover C by Sumeyye Kesgin – SEP228090
The Walking Dead Deluxe #52 Cover D by David Finch & Dave McCaig – SEP228091
The Walking Dead Deluxe #53 Cover F by David Finch & Dave McCaig – SEP228092
What's The Furthest Place From Here? #9 Cover D by Tyler Boss – SEP228093