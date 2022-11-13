Spawn Variants Across 48 Image Comics For December

As DC Comcis is to publish a new Spawn/Batman crossover, so Image Comics is to give almost fifty of their comic books for December new variant covers featuring Spawn, engaging with characters or the style of the comic book in question, for the 30th anniversary of Spawn, Image Comics and the first Batman/Spawn crossover.

3Keys #3 Cover C by David Messina – SEP228055

20th Century Men #5 Cover C by S. Morian – SEP228056

All Against All #1 Cover E by Caspar Wijngaard – SEP228057

Art Brut #1 Cover B by Martín Morazzo – SEP228253

Blood Stained Teeth #7 Cover C by Christian Ward – SEP228058

The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4 Cover C by Andrea Sorrentino – SEP228059

Creepshow #4 Cover C by Javi Fernandez – SEP228060

Dark Ride #3 Cover E by Andrei Bressan & Adriano Lucas – SEP228061

The Dead Lucky #5 Cover C by French Carlomagno – SEP228062

The Deadliest Bouquet #5 Cover B by Chris Campana & Tom Chu – SEP228063

The Department of Truth: The Wild Fictions Special Cover B by Martin Simmonds – SEP228117

Do A Powerbomb #7 Cover C by Daniel Warren Johnson – SEP228064

Eight Billion Genies #7 Cover C by Ryan Browne – SEP228065

Flawed #4 Cover B – SEP228066

Golden Rage #5 by Lauren Knight – SEP228110

Gospel #2 Cover B by Will Morris – SEP228067

Hell To Pay #2 Cover C by Will Sliney – SEP228111

Hexware #1 Cover D by Tim Seeley & Valentina Cuomo – SEP228113

Hitomi #3 Cover D by wraparound cover by Ashley Wood – SEP228069

I Hate Fairyland #2 Cover G by Skottie Young – SEP228070

Ice Cream Man #33 Cover C by Martin Morazzo – SEP228071

Image! #9 Cover B by John McCrea – SEP228072

Junkyard Joe #3 Cover E by Gary Frank – SEP228073

Kaya #3 Cover C by Wes Craig – SEP228074

Killadelphia #26 Cover D – SEP228114

Kroma #2 Cover E by Lorenzo De Felici – SEP228075

Little Monsters #8 Cover C by Dustin Nguyen – SEP228076

Love Everlasting #5 Cover C by Elsa Charterrier – SEP228077

Lovesick #3 Cover E by Luana Vecchio – SEP228078

Manifest Destiny #48 Cover B by Matthew Roberts & Owen Gieni – SEP228079

Night Club #1 Cover D – SEP228112

Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #11 Cover C – SEP228115

Nocterra: Val Special Cover H by Tony S. Daniel – SEP228080

Plush #2 Cover D by Daniel Hillyard – SEP228081

Radiant Black #20 Cover D by Jonathan Glapion – SEP228082

Radiant Black #20 Cover E by Marcelo Costa – SEP228255

Radiant Pink #1 Cover D by Emma Kubert – SEP228083

Rogue Sun #9 Cover C by Marco Renna – SEP228084

Shirtless Bear Fighter 2 #5 Cover C by Matteo Scalera – SEP228085

Starhenge #6 Cover F by Liam Sharp – SEP228086

That Texas Blood #20 Cover C by Jacob Phillips – SEP228087

Undiscovered Country #22 Cover C by Giuseppe Camuncoli – SEP228088

Unnatural #5 Cover C by Ennio Bufi & Andrea Meloni – SEP228254

Vanish #4 Cover K by Ryan Stegman – SEP228089

Voyagis #3 Cover C by Sumeyye Kesgin – SEP228090

The Walking Dead Deluxe #52 Cover D by David Finch & Dave McCaig – SEP228091

The Walking Dead Deluxe #53 Cover F by David Finch & Dave McCaig – SEP228092

What's The Furthest Place From Here? #9 Cover D by Tyler Boss – SEP228093