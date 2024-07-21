Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gunslinger spawn, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicitations For October 2024

Todd McFarlane continues to offer his Spawn comics from Image Comics for $2.99, aside from the double-sized Violator comic for $5.99.

Todd McFarlane continues to offer his comic books from Image Comics for $2.99, aside from the double-sized Violator comic for $5.99. And so, in the October 2024 solicits and solicitations from Image Comics, we get Gun Slinger, King Spawn, Rat City, Spawn, Sam And Twitch, Knights Vs Samurai, Scorched and Spawn Kills Every Spawn at that price.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #37 CVR A BRETT BOOTH

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Brett Booth

Now that Javier has been exposed and is on the run from law enforcement, he thinks he should lay low for a bit. Unfortunately, a cadre of stranded Angels have other ideas. Retail: $2.99

In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

KING SPAWN #39 CVR A SHAWN CRYSTAL

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Shawn Crystal

Spawn has finally reached the top of the Organization and found out who's pulling the strings. But with someone's life hanging in the balance, Al needs to decide if his revenge is worth their death! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #2

(W) David Dastmalchian (A) Federico Mele (CA) Gianenrico Bonacorsi

Sir Charles Ward and his ships have arrived in Japan. He has been tasked with destroying the monsters plaguing his homeland. Instead, he comes face to face with an army of warriors whose skill with a blade may even rival his own. Duty and honor are concepts that he has held dear his whole life, but what can he do when his enemy is not what he was led to believe? Retail: $2.99

In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

RAT CITY #7 CVR A BRETT BOOTH

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Ze Carlos (CA) Brett Booth

Quinlan has been infected by Peter's nanites. They are suffering from horrific visions of Heaven and Hell. Reliving battles between Angels and Demons. Their mind can only take so much before it breaks… Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #8 CVR A RAYMOND GAY

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Szymon Kudranski (CA) Raymond Gay

Twitch just needed some space from his partner, Sam. That's how this all started. Now, Sam may be the only person who can save Twitch's life in time. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

SCORCHED #35 CVR A THADDEUS ROBECK

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Thaddeus Robeck

Jessica is finally free from the grasp of Jason Wynn. Wynn has one more card to play, and it may mean the end of The Scorched! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

SPAWN #359 CVR A BJORN BARENDS

(W) Rory McConville (A) Brett Booth (CA) Bjorn Barends

Bludd and Spawn are approaching their final confrontation. But Bludd has an offer—better the devil you know than one you don't. Is there a deal to be made with the King of the Vampires? Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #4 (OF 5)

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Rob Sketchcraft Duenas

Spawny has fallen into the trap of his new Greatest Enemy! His death seems inevitable. If only there were someone to save him…like his mom! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

VIOLATOR #3 (OF 6)

(W) Marc Andreyko (A/CA) Jonathan Wayshak

As a plague spreads across Europe, the Violator is enjoying the death and suffering of the human race. But soon he finds himself in the middle of a war between the forces of Heaven and a Hellspawn! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

