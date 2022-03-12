Speculator Corner: First Appearance Of Avery Ho In The Flash

Avery Ho was created by Joshua Williamson and Carmine Di Giandomenico for The Flash as part of the DC Rebirth relaunch of the series. She received her powers from the Speed Force Storm of Central City, became the Flash of China appearing in the New Super Man series where she was a member of the Justice League of China. She also has a thing for KId Flash, Bart Allen. Future State: The Flash, meant to show a likely future for the DC Universe, where she was The Flash, and a member of the Global Guardians. When her fellow speedster Wally West was possessed by a monster called Famine, he absorbed the Flash Family's powers and killed Avery's best friend Wallace. Avery worked with the Family to use their Rogue's gadgets in order to take down their former friend.

Anyway, it might be worth mentioning as an Asian-American quantum scientist known as Avery just turned up in the CW TV show. And she has a thing for Kid Flash, Bart Allen. Now the DC CW shows don't seem to affect the comic book aftermarket as much as the movies do, but as the Flash movie has been delayed into 2023, and CW looks to the Future of The Flash, is it a coincidence that Avery Ho has just been introduced to the TV show? And might a little more attention be deserved to The Flash Vol 5 #3 from 2016 as a result?

That, as ever, is entirely down to you. Flash Vol 5 #3 has just sold copies for $5 with people asking for $10. Depending on how things go, if you have a copy, it might be something you could consider keeping an eye on. You never know where these things may end up.