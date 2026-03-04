Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ch'p, ebay, green lantern, lanterns

Speculator Corner: First Appearance Of Green Lantern Squirrel, Ch'p

Speculator Corner: Might the first appearance of the Green Lantern alien squirrel, Ch'p be of interest to collectors from tomorrow?

Article Summary Discover the first appearance of Green Lantern's squirrel hero Ch'p in Green Lantern #148 (1981)

Recent eBay sales for Ch'p's debut range from $3 for raw copies to $140 for graded 9.6 slabs

Ch'p, a brave Green Lantern from planet H'lven, is set for mention in the upcoming Lanterns TV series

Speculation grows that Ch'p’s key issue may spike if he appears onscreen or returns in comics

Ch'p was created by Paul Kupperberg and Don Newton as a Green Lantern alien who resembled a squirrel in Green Lantern #148 back in 1981. Recent copies have sold on eBay from $3 to $60 raw, depending on the condition. A CCG 9.6 slabbed copy went for $140 recently. Well, there might be some scope in collectors wanting to pick it up cheap, as Ch'p is going to get a mention in the upcoming TV series Lanterns, specifically Hal Jordan telling Jon Stewart about his fellow Lanterns being aliens, "One of them's a f-cking squirrel." Well, that's got to be Ch'P, right? And I believe it was Chekhov who said "if you mention a f-cking squirrel in the trailer, you have to see the f-cking squirrel before the end credits of the season end." Words to that effect, anyway.

Ch'p, from the planet H'lven in Space Sector 1014, is portrayed as a serious, brave, and highly capable hero, rather than just comic relief. But he gets a bit of that as well. When the villainous Doctor Ub'x and his Crabster Army invaded and killed the previous Green Lantern of Sector 1014, the Guardians of the Universe selected the four-year-old Ch'p to become the new Lantern. He was captured during the invasion but proved his worth and received the power ring. He trained alongside Hal Jordan under Kilowog.

His size has come in handy as much as his Green Lantern powers. He once took on Superman by using a precise construct to disrupt synapses in Superman's brain. While investigating on the Mosaic World, he was struck and killed by a yellow truck, was later briefly resurrected as a Black Lantern during Blackest Night before being destroyed again. His successor as Lantern of Sector 1014 is B'dg, another squirrel-like alien. Might this be a chance to resurrect Ch'p in the comics, even as he appears on the small screen? And how much will Green Lantern #148 be going for on eBay tomorrow?

