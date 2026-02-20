Posted in: Comics, Image, Speculator Corner | Tagged: comicspro, D'Orc, Tigress Island, White Sky

D'Orc Sparks Image Gold Rush On White Sky, Tigress Island, Red Roots

D'Orc sparks an Image Comics gold rush on White Sky, Tigress Island, Red Roots.... even the D'Orc giveaway poster has sold for $100

Article Summary D'Orc leads a gold rush at Image Comics, with first prints and giveaway posters fetching big resale prices.

Hype for D'Orc boosts sales for White Sky, Tigress Island, and Red Roots, driving intense speculator demand.

White Sky and Death Fight Forever both sell out, while Invincible Team-Up variants ignite retailer excitement.

Robert Kirkman’s artists launch new series as Image’s fresh titles spark market buzz and jaw-dropping twists.

Image Comics has hit pay dirt in 2026 already with the D'Orc launch. The hot new debut's been rocketing up the charts, sending speculators and retailers into a mad scramble to claim-jump each other for copies. Feverish hype surrounding Brett Bean's fantasy-humour has turned heads nationwide, and we're hearing multiple reports that D'Orc's rising tide has everybody panning in the stream hoping to catch a glittering first print of William Harms & J.P. Mavinga's White Sky now selling over %50 on eBay, Patrick Kindlon & EPHK's Tigress Island, and Lorenzo de Felici's Red Roots.

One of the D'Orc/White Sky promo posters that retailers received has sold for $100, not bad for something that was shipped out as a freebie (check your giveaway bins to see if you still have yours. Or hell, rip that sucker off the wall and auction it). It's all just another indicator that enthusiasm for what's new from Image is at an all-time high.

But D'Orc isn't the only Image title bragging rights right now; White Sky and Andrew MacLean's Death Fight Forever both burned through printings this week, although only the first seemed to kick off on eBay. But then there's still the steady drumbeat of Assorted Crisis Events, Exquisite Corpses, and Feral, all three showing impressive lasting power beyond launch and retailers tell me Image Comics' Invincible Team-Up campaign will give them an edge on supporting the entire line of books for retailers eager to cross-sell sleeper series to their customers. Speaking of Invincible, there's a new story arc of Battle Beast on FOC this weekend for retailers and Season 4 of the Invincible streaming next month, so the Invincible Universe money train shows no sign of slowing down for comic shops either.

And now we're looking at Robert Kirkman's artists all launching their own single issue series amongst this hotbed of sales vigour, Of The Earth sees Charlie Adlard with Chris Condon on eco-horror and Red Roots from Lorenzo de Felici (which we're told is one of those books that has a plot twist at the end of issue #1 that will retcon a reader's brain and leave their jaw on the floor). We're eager to get an early look from Image of both of those… (* hint, hint *).In the meantime, we'll keep our ear to the ground with Image's happenings as they continue to shake up the market. But we're calling it now: D'orc's lucky strike has uncovered more than one vein of gold in them thar Image mines.

