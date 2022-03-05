Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #1 Preview: Enter the Gwenverse

It's a Crisis of Infinite Gwens in this preview of Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #1 as Spider-Gwen embarks on a cross-dimensional journey to meet her other selves. How many Gwens are needed to solve whatever problem they're facing? However many it takes to sell this mini-series, dammit! Check out the preview below.

Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #1

by Tim Seeley & Jodi Nishijima, cover by David Nakayama

NOT ENOUGH GWENS! When Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, she gained arachnid-like super-powers and started a crimefighting career as Spider-Woman (or as she's affectionately known to her peers, Ghost-Spider)! But what would have happened if instead she had picked up the enchanted hammer, Mjolnir? Or if she received the Super-Soldier Serum? Or built a high-tech suit of armor? Or…you get the idea! Find out in this new five-issue miniseries by Tim Seeley (HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION) and Jodi Nishijima (UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA) as Ghost-Spider tumbles through time and comes face-to-face with herselves!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620257700111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620257700121 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 1 LAND HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620257700131 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 1 MOMOKO DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620257700141 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620257700151 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 1 BUSTOS STORMBREAKER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620257700161 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 1 ROMERO VARIANT – $4.99 US

