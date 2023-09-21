Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: january 2024, miguel o'hara, spider-man 2099

Spider-Man 2099 Vs Horror In New Weekly Series From Marvel For 2024

This January, writer Steve Orlando returns to the world of Marvel 2099 with a new Spider-Man 2099 weekly series starring Miguel O'Hara.

This January, writer Steve Orlando returns to the world of Marvel 2099 with a new Spider-Man 2099 five issue weekly series starring Miguel O'Hara, with a different artist or artist team taking each of the five issues, which focus on the horrific side of the 2099 Universe.

BEWARE – MARVEL ZOMBIE: 2099! In MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1, Steve Orlando and artist Devmalya Pramanik kick things off with the introduction of the MARVEL ZOMBIE of 2099, as Miguel O'Hara teams up with BLADE 2099 to take on this horrific new threat to Nueva York. Behold the Marvel Zombie of 2099! He lives! He strikes! And no spider can hold him! Will Spider-Man be able to stop the ever-evolving zombie infection before it takes hold of his mother and the citizens of the Barrio?

BEWARE – THE LUNAR TOMB OF DRACULA! In MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #2, Orlando and Michael Dowling bring back Dracula! The moon is under attack, and Spider-Man must team up with Moon Knight 2099 to save it. And our celestial web-slinger is going to need some new armor to get through it all!

BEWARE – WEREWOLF UNLEASHED! In MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #3, Orlando and artist Jason Muhr deliver an over-the-top Monster Mash for the 100th legacy issue of Spider-Man 2099. Cursed by blood — it's WEREWOLF BY 2099! Spider-Man must take on this new cursed soul in a no-holds-barred battle!

BEWARE – TOMORROW'S TERROR INCORPORTED! In MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #4, Orlando and artist Chris Campana bring Terror back to his horrific roots. Spider-Man must go up against THE NEW TERROR INC. and body parts will fly! Can Spider-Man get Terror to finally change his ways?

BEWARE – REBIRTH OF THE MAN-THING! In MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5, Orlando and artist Stefano Raffaele introduce 2099's version of Man-Thing when Spider-Man must find a way to save the lives (and data) of the people of Nueva York from the monster's burning touch! What does this new shambling monstrosity mean for the future of Nueva York? Also featuring the return of the Specialist!

"Returning to 2099 has been a blast, especially with the chance to do this series of one-shots crashing Miguel up against some of Marvel's greatest horror icons–all of whom are newly debuting in 2099!" Orlando said. "I can't think of a better reality to work in than the world of 2099–that dark, neon projection of our own modern day. And no matter the horror coming in the series, Spider-Man 2099 is set to defend his city and his people—whether it's with a gravity-defying moon shot, an infestation of next-generation zombies, or helping a mercenary werewolf finally cut his leash!"

Miguel O'Hara – Spider-Man 2099 #1-5 will be published through the month of January,

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

On Sale 1/3

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #2 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

On Sale 1/10

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #3 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by JASON MUHR

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

On Sale 1/17

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #4 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by CHRIS CAMPANA

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

On Sale 1/24

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

On Sale 1/31

