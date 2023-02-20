Chip Kidd Writes Spider-Man: Panel By Panel To Follow Fantastic Four Chip Kidd follows up Fantastic Four #1 Panel By Panel volume with a new one, Spider-Man Panel By Panel for Amazing Fantasy #15 and Amazing Spider-Man #1.

Chip Kidd and Geoff Spear are to follow up their Fantastic Four #1 Panel By Panel volume with a new one, Spider-Man Panel By Panel for Amazing Fantasy #15 and Amazing Spider-Man #1, the first appearance of Spider-Man followed by his first full length issue story by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Senior VP and Exec Editor of Marvel Comics, Tom Brevoort, will provide commentary, as well as Jack Kirby expert and colleague Mark Evanier, and Sara Duke, curator of the Popular and Applied Graphic Art, Prints & Photographs Division at the Library of Congress.

Just as with the Fantastic Four volume, the issue will be examined, sifted, discussed and dissected panel by panel, looking at the intent, the effort and providing context, both contemporaneously and from the modern-day perspective. The book will be published by Abrams on the 5th of December, 2023, just in time for Christmas.

Includes the first two Spider-Man stories plus the original art from the Library of Congress! Spider-Man first swung onto the comic book pages in August 1962 with the publication of Amazing Fantasy no. 15, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and with cover art by Jack Kirby. Sixty years after the comic's publication, award-winning graphic designer Chip Kidd reimagines the iconic first story also told in The Amazing Spider-Man no. 1 from March 1963, using original vintage copies of both comic books to present these classic tales in a whole new way. Perfect for both lifelong fans and the latest generation of Marvel enthusiasts, the book also includes text by Chip Kidd, Marvel editor Tom Brevoort, historian Mark Evanier (Kirby: King of Comics), and Library of Congress curator Sara Duke. Stunningly photographed by award-winning photographer Geoff Spear, Amazing Fantasy no. 15 and Amazing Spider-Man no. 1 are showcased as you've never seen them before—oversized and up-close. This is a panel-by-panel exploration of both entire issues that captures every single detail and nuance of Lee and Ditko's groundbreaking story, making it a must-have for every comic book collection.