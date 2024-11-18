Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Spider-Man: Reign 2 #5 Preview: Spidey's Shocking Showdown Finale

Spider-Man: Reign 2 #5 hits stores this Wednesday. Will the web-slinger's most audacious and shocking miniseries end with a bang or a whimper? Prepare for an epic finale!

This shocking finale promises thrilling revelations for Peter Parker that challenge his very essence.

Discover stunning cover variants by Kaare Andrews and Alan Quah, priced at $4.99, with Canada prices at $6.25.

Spider-Man: Reign 2 #5

by Kaare Andrews, cover by Kaare Andrews

The finale of the most audacious and shocking miniseries in Spider-Man history!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 20, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620394900511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620394900516 – SPIDER-MAN: REIGN 2 #5 KAARE ANDREWS VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620394900521 – SPIDER-MAN: REIGN 2 #5 ALAN QUAH VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

