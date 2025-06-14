Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-verse, Venomverse

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #2 Preview: Webs Collide, Minds Battle

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #2 hits stores Wednesday! The Great Web and Hive Mind clash as spiders and symbiotes fight for multiverse survival.

Article Summary Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #2 hits stores Wednesday, June 18th, continuing the epic multiversal battle

The Great Web of Life and Destiny clashes with the Hive Mind as each selects their champions

Spiders and symbiotes fight to save their respective multiverses from total annihilation

THE WAR OF THE WEBS SPINS ON! The spiders and symbiotes are stuck between a hard place and an immoveable object trying to save their multi-verses from being wiped from existence! Which will come out on top now that the Hive Mind and the Great Web of Life and Destiny have selected their fighters?

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #2

by Mat Groom & Kyle Higgins & Luciano Vecchio, cover by Luciano Vecchio

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 18, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621031200211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621031200216 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #2 KAEL NGU VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621031200217 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #2 LUCIANO VECCHIO VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621031200221 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #2 EDWIN GALMON VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

