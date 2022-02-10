Spike Trotman Drops Kickstarter For Iron Circus Comics

Spike Trotman has built a comic book publisher from the ground up, through the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform, since 2009, raising seven figures in backing. But now, as a result of concerns over the use of blockchain technology, Trotman will be bringing the crowdfunding for future Iron Circus graphic novels in-house, with her own crowdfunding infrastructure.

And she is launching the new crowdfunder for the third Poorcraft volume, The Poorcraft Cookbook by Nero Villagallos, notable as Trotman's very first Kickstarter campaign was for the first volume of the frugal living comic book.

In 2009, Iron Circus Comics launched its first Kickstarter ever, funding Poorcraft! Tens of thousands of copies have been sold worldwide since! It was followed by Poorcraft: Wish You Were Here, Ryan Estrada's guide to travel, in 2015. And now, a third volume rounds out the Poorcraft series as Iron Circus moves to our own independent crowdfunding platform!

They have already raised over $13,000 against an initial goal of $6000, and have met stretch goals for concealed Wire-O binding so that the book can be more easily laid flat on a kitchen surface, when open.

Trotman told Publisher's Weekly that "We love Kickstarter, they are my friends, but right now I can't support their pivot to the blockchain", and that they have "never given me a solid road map of what they mean by [moving to] the blockchain or where they are headed… I understand the concept behind the blockchain and decentralized networks. I understand all that, but I'm concerned about what cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have become."

Trotman posted on Twitter, saying "Ha ha ha there are still 28 days left in the Poorcraft Cookbook crowdfund, but I'm already so relieved. This is absolutely gonna work."

And in press release, "The last two years have been eye-opening for me as a publisher and, after a dozen years of corporate crowdfunding, it was time to bring to bring Iron Circus's DIY attitude to all aspects of our crowdfunding campaigns. The bottom line is there's never been a better time to launch the first-ever independently-run Iron Circus Comics' campaign. I don't have to worry about being surprised by an announcement or a corporate initiative and we can be directly in touch with backers."