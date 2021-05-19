Spirits of Vengeance Spirit Rider #1 Will Bring Kushala & Blaze Back

We mentioned it was coming, and the knowledge started creating speculation, but now it is confirmed for August as Kushala, Marvel's Demon / Spirit Rider, and Spirit of Vengeance/Ghost Rider of the 1800s will return in Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1.

Created by Robbie Thompson and Javier Rodriguez, Kushala debuted in 2016's Doctor Strange and the Sorcerer Supremes #1. Her origin was explored in the series, with it being explained her parents were killed by US Army soldiers, after which she became a Spirit Of Vengeance. Looking throughout the world for a way to stop being the Spirit of Vengeance, she was recruited by Merlin. His promises to rid her of the Spirit of Vengeance never materialized, and she was a regular character in every issue of Doctor Strange and the Sorcerer Supremes, with her origin covered in issue 3 and at the end of the series, she was returned to her own time. Recently her ghost was brought back during the War Of The Realms.

The original word was Kushala would receive a new series from Taboo of the Black Eyes Peas and B. Earl, Taboo's partner at Skyway View productions. The comic was teased at the end of their last comic, Werewolf by Night #4.

That series was to appear sometime in 2021, but now the official solicit is a one-shot designed to fit in the Spirits of Vengeance one-shot line and wrap up some of the plotlines from the last Ghost Rider series. Paul Davidson will be on interior artwork for the Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider one-shot featuring Kushala. The one-shot mentions she'll be helping Johnny Blaze figure out what is haunting him and also leading to a "kick-off a brand-new era of vengeance." In addition, Jeffrey Veregge is teased to be involved, but nothing is mentioned in the solicits. The one-shot teases something more to come; whether this is a further Kushala series or a Ghost Rider series featuring her and other Ghost Riders remains to be seen.

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE: SPIRIT RIDER #1

TABOO & B. EARL (W)

