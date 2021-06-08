Spoilers: Another Brand New Villain For Batman: Urgan Legends

The lead Batman: Urban Legends Red Hood story from Chip Zdarsky and Eddie Barrows has seen Red Hood taking on one of the older Batman villains, Mr Freeze – as well as himself.

But these days Batman is all about the new villains and anti-heroes as well. Punchline, Clown-Hunter, Ghost-Maker and more, with a new drug on the streets getting everyone all het up. So while the regular Batman comic sees Bruce Wayne dealing with the idea of a Scarecrow attack being as terrifying as an actual one, Detective Comics sees Batman and the Batfamily dealing with parasites turning folk into rage monsters…

Urban Legends has another drug, similar to the Scarecrow toxins but going the other way, Cheerdrops. Which necessitates a brand new Batman villain to stand alongside Mr Freexe…

Welcome to Cheer. He's a villain where everyone knows his name.