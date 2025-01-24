Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, si spurrier

Spurrier & Bergara's Mischief Of Magpies in Dstlry April 2025 Solicits

Simon Spurrier and Matias Bergara's A Mischief Of Magpies comic book launches from Dstlry in their April 2025 solicits anbd solicitations.

A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #1 CVR A BERGARA

DSTLRY MEDIA

FEB251094

FEB251095 – A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #1 CVR B MOON

FEB251096 – A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BERGARA

FEB251097 – A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV EVELY

FEB251098 – A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #1 CVR E REDACTED VAR

FEB251099 – A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH VAR

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

NEW DSTLRY SERIES DEBUT FROM SIMON SPURRIER AND MAT AS BERGARA!A

Mar has a secret. Sometimes, without warning, he falls out of the world. This would be an inconvenience if his life wasn't already such a drag.

When he's gone, he finds himself in an extraordinary city. A city which is also a machine, endlessly crossing a shoreless ocean. A city of two halves: the bright, bustling spires above the waves, and the beast-haunted twilight halls below. And between, clowning along the rusting beach, a troupe of anarchic magpies with all the answers but none of the questions.

Recipients of the Angoulême Sélection Officielle, GLAAD Award, and multiple Eisner Award nominations, creators Simon Spurrier and Mat as Bergara present a new fantasy masterpiece in the tradition of Coda and Step By Bloody Step, driving the comics medium into new, beautiful, baleful waters.

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of THE NEVERENDING STORY, ARCANE, and THE BOY AND THE HERON.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

KNIFE #1 CVR A MULHOLLAND

DSTLRY MEDIA

FEB251100

FEB251101 – KNIFE #1 CVR B MULHOLLAND

FEB251102 – KNIFE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV REDACTED

FEB251103 – KNIFE #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV REDACTED

FEB251104 – KNIFE #1 CVR E REDACTED VAR

FEB251105 – KNIFE #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH VAR

(W) Miles Gunter (A / CA) Patrick Mulholland

DSTLRY presents a mind-bending and heart-rending slasher comic that cuts straight to

the chase. With story by Miles Gunter (BPRD) and art by Patrick Mulholland (Power Rangers).

Paige Russell is nervous enough about her first day as a yoga teacher, but then something crashes her class that will put her positive worldview to the test: a twisted force locked within an ancient blade that seizes control of anyone who takes hold of it, turning them into an instrument of primal wrath.

A wrath now turned on Paige when she, unexplainably, resists its dark allure.

Now, with the help of Riva, a woman pursuing the KNIFE and vowing revenge, Paige will face the greatest trial of her life against an unstoppable force that can use anyone as a vessel, and will stop at nothing in its crusade of annihilation.

How do you stay Zen when every single person on Earth is the potential next wielder of the unstoppable KNIFE?

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE, THE EVIL DEAD, and HELLRAISER.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

LAST FLIGHT OUT OF WICHITA #2 CVR A CHATER (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

FEB251106

FEB251107 – LAST FLIGHT OUT OF WICHITA #2 CVR B CHATER (MR)

FEB251108 – LAST FLIGHT OUT OF WICHITA #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BRUNNER (MR

FEB251109 – LAST FLIGHT OUT OF WICHITA #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV RAID71 (MR)

FEB251110 – LAST FLIGHT OUT OF WICHITA #2 CVR E REDACTED VAR (MR)

(W) B. Clay Moore (A / CA) Mack Chater

DSTLRY series from B. Clay Moore (Hawaiian Dick, Battle Hymn) and Mack Chater (Briggs Land) continues!

It's 1977, and after what was supposed to be a quick and easy heist descended into a brutal and violent mutilation, Vietnam vets Cal and Ray find themselves with two distinct possibilities: They're either going to end up richer than they ever dreamed, or they and everyone they love will die. And Kansas City's colorful crime figures have hit the road to Wichita determined to make the second option a reality.

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of FARGO, IN COLD BLOOD, and NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #4 CVR A RISSO (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

FEB251111

FEB251112 – BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #4 CVR B CAMUNCOLI (MR)

FEB251113 – BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GIFFORD (MR)

FEB251114 – BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #4 CVR D 25 COPY INCV WU (MR)

FEB251115 – BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #4 CVR E REDACTED VAR (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Eduardo Risso

The hit Western from DSTRLY by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso – the legendary creative team behind the seminal crime series 100 Bullets – come to its shattering conclusion!

What's left of the "blood brothers" finally come face-to-face with their runaway mother and the outlaws she rides with, and the boys discover the hard truth that sometimes the greatest evil of all stares back at you from the mirror.

In the tradition of The Searchers, The Outlaw Josie Wales and Blood Meridian comes a brutal new western series from writer Brian Azzarello and artist Eduardo Risso – the Eisner award-winning team behind the Vertigo crime classic, 100 Bullets and Image Comics' Moonshine!

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of YELLOWSTONE 1883, CLINT EASTWOOD, TRUE GRIT.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

LIFE #6 CVR A ZEZELJ (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

FEB251116

FEB251117 – LIFE #6 CVR B REDACTED VAR (MR)

FEB251118 – LIFE #6 CVR C 10 COPY INCV REDACTED (MR)

FEB251119 – LIFE #6 CVR D REDACTED VAR (MR)

(W) Stephanie Phillips, Brian Azzarello (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Danijel Zezelj

THE DSTRLY SCI-FI series everyone has been talking about concludes!

Writers Brian Azzarello (THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER, 100 Bullets) and Stephanie Phillips (Grim, Harley Quinn) team up with artist Danijel Zezelj (Nostalgia) and colorist Lee Loughridge (SOMNA, GONE) to create a masterfully crafted flip book, housing two enthralling stories in one!

In the gut-wrenching final issue of the hit series, all the scores are settled…

Will Bobby and his crew pull off the heist of the galaxy, or will C.J. and his deathless band of homicidal maniacs finally have the last word? You'll flip for this pulse-pounding finale!

Each issue of LIFE is a flip book, housing one story from two different points of view. A prison break and a heist both offer interlocking narratives, creating an immersive experience that will challenge your perceptions of justice while begging the immortal question,

"Who really wants to live forever?"

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of ALIENS, OCEAN'S ELEVEN, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

WARM FUSION HC

DSTLRY MEDIA

OCT247310

(W) Scott Hoffman (A) Alberto Ponticelli (CA) Tula Lotay

"Warm Fusion #1 is a phenomenal debut issue, and yet another fantastic story from DSTLRY publishing. Scott Hoffman's script is thematically rich and compelling, blending sci-fi noir and horror in expert fashion. Alberto Ponticelli's visuals bring this grimy dystopia to life in equally stellar form, with his pencils and hazy colors pulling readers into the pages with ease." – Monkeys Fighting Robots

"Pushes every boundary" – Newsarama

Writer Scott Hoffman (Nostalgia, Wag) of Scissor Sisters fame teams up with artist Alberto Ponticelli (Frankenstein: Agent of SHADE, Goodnight Paradise, OrcIsland) for a sci-fi/horror mystery that pushes the limits of the grotesque.

New York City, over two decades into the future, has been devastated by crime, ongoing storms, radiation from a terrorist incident in Times Square and the genetic mutations caused by a life-saving "cure." After a series of murders rip through the city's brothels, an escort named Vin Young, who cosplays as the Brothers Grimm's Snow White-and is one of the generation of deformed victims-pursues the killer, or killers, reluctantly joining forces with Jarrod Hannover, the lone cop assigned to the case. The two eventually arrive at a biotech megacorp developing a cellular metal called Warm Fusion-a pioneering technology meant to replace prosthetics limbs-and soon confront the sociopathic scientist Nicholas Fleischer, his monstrous alter-ego, Mr. Barnaby, and the hideous monster that he's been secretly developing.

WARM FUSION is a dark, sci-fi thriller, mixing the body horror of David Cronenberg with the bleak urban future of Blade Runner.

For fans of VIDEODROME, THE THING, and ROBOCOP.

The Mass Market Hardcover features the complete three-issue series.

Art not final.

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

WARM FUSION HC DM EXC VAR

DSTLRY MEDIA

FEB251121

(W) Scott Hoffman (A) Alberto Ponticelli (CA) Tula Lotay

The Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover features the complete three-issue series, plus a different cover, more interior pages featuring backmatter and a cover gallery, and a tip-in plate. Will be printed to order, so don't miss out.

Art not final.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

