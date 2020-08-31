Stabbity Bunny's Richard Rivera Will Lead Scout's Scoot! Imprint

Scout Comics & Entertainment previously announced six new imprints that would roll out in 2020 and 2021. This included Scoot!, a line of comics and graphic novels for young readers and parents alike that would focus on diversity, education, and, as Scout says in their latest PR, "pure joy." The focus age range will be for readers four to twelve, with Scoot! set to debut in January of 2021. Now, Scout Comics has unveiled more information about Scoot! in a new announcement that names Richard Rivera, writer/creator of Stabbity Bunny, Shadow Play, and Storm Pirates, has come aboard as Associate Publisher, with Wayne Hall as Editorial Director.

In Scout's announcement of their Scoot! plans, Richard Rivera said:

"Our whole team is excited by the immense potential of the Scoot! imprint. We welcome the next generation of readers and future comic creators to the wonder of enjoying comics. We want to entertain kids, we want to challenge them, and, most of all, we want to inspire children to celebrate their own creativity and imagination. Our comics will be fun, sometimes serious, but always have a goal of being positive, uplifting, and empowering."

In addition to announcing the appointment of Richard Rivera and Wayne Hall, Scout also teased their upcoming slate for Scoot!, including the following titles:

Unikorn by Don Handfield and Joshua Malkin

Sengi and Tembo by Guiseppe Falco

Soulstream by sixteen-year-old Saida Woolf

Mapmaker by Ben Slabak and Francesca Carita.

Wild Bull and Chipper by Richard Rivera's and Dwayne Biddix

Scoot! made news earlier this month with the announcement of Unikorn, which is already set for a feature film produced by Armory Films and written by the creative team behind the upcoming graphic novel. Debbie Berman, the editor of Black Panther, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Captain Marvel, will direct.

Scout ended their announcement of Scoot!'s slate with a promise of more titles added to the slate in the coming months.