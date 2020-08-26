Scout Comics' New Title Unikorn Set for Feature Adaptation at Armory

It hasn't even hit shelves yet, but Scout Comics latest graphic novel is already getting turned into a movie. Unikorn, both the graphic novel and the film, will be written by Don Handfield, the screenwriter of 2012's Kurt Russel vehicle Touchback, and Joshua Malkin, the Cabin Fever 2 screenwriter who previously partnered with Handfield on Scout Comics' The Source. They are joined by The Mall's Rafael Loureiro on art duties. Unikorn follows Mae Everhart, a girl who inherits a horse named Percy with a nub on its head which Mae believes is a broken horn. As Mae investigates what happened to Percy's horn, she uncovers a dangerous truth about why it was removed that leads her on a quest to find it. Armory Films will produce the Unikorn feature film, with editor Debbie Berman, responsible for Marvel Studios' Black Panther, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain Marvel set to direct.

Don Hanfeild and Joshua Malkin were quoted in Scouts' announcement of the forthcoming Unikorn graphic novel and film:

"Unikorn was born when we both found ourselves dealing with the loss of a parent and wanted to create a story that could not only address our own pain, but also help our children process and deal with the subject in a manner that was full of hope, heart and wonder. We wanted Unikorn to have the magic of an Amblin film, the heart of Disney classic, and the action-packed fun of a mini-Marvel movie, and can't think of a better director to bring that vision to life than Debbie, who was such an integral part of three of the biggest franchises of all time."

With the publishing of Unikorn, Scout Comics will also add a new imprint to their line called SCOOT!, which will focus on titles for kids and teens. Earlier this year, Scout announced a major expansion including other imprints: Outside Comics which will celebrate underrepresented stories and creators, a horror line called Black Caravan, a young adult-specific imprint Lit, Scout One-Shot that will focus on standalone single issues, and NONSTOP! which would release new titles with a first issue that would then, months later, go to trade without subsequent issues.

Scout's President James Haick III also spoke about their upcoming expansion with the addition of Unikorn to their line:

"The Unikorn graphic novel reminded us of the books we looked forward to getting from the Scholastic Book Fair as kids, perennial classics like Charlotte's Web, Watership Down and Black Beauty. These were more than just great books for children, they were hopeful and heartbreaking stories that, like Unikorn, tackled deep and meaningful themes adults could also relate to. We can't think of a better story to launch our new imprint, and can understand why it's already fast-tracked for film and television."

Interestingly, this is Scout's latest unicorn-centric title announced for 2021, with Unikorn about a girl trying to help a unicorn and By the Horns following someone would… uh, doesn't want that.