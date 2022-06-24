Stan Lee's Alliances Graphic Novel in Dynamite September 2022 Solicits

Bill Sienkiewicz and Szymon Kudranski paint a new graphic novel, co-created by Stan Lee, Alliances, heading up Dynamite Entertainment's full September 2022 solicits, including the launches of Ninjettes, Vampirella Mindwarp, Scarket Sisters and Karma.

STAN LEE ALLIANCES HC

DYNAMITE

JUL220578

(W) Stan Lee, Luke Lieberman, Ryan Silbert (A) Bill Sienkiewicz

From the mind of legendary comics creator Stan Lee, the architect of the Marvel Universe, comes Alliances: Orphans, a brand-new original graphic novel set in the New York Times best-selling Alliances universe, co-written by Lee with Luke Lieberman (Red Sonja) and Ryan Silbert (The Coldest Case). This cosmic adventure features fully painted artwork by Bill Sienkiewicz, who handles the prologue and cover, and Szymon Kudranski.

Orphans blasts readers into the heart of our galaxy alongside William Ackerson, a man lost in space on a quest to find the source of his uncanny abilities. As gravity waves ripple across reality, warping time and space, he meets the Orphans. They are each the last of their kind, all their kin having been wiped outby the alien Hive: Little Boy, their giant childlike leader; Haze, a caustic creature of pure vapor; Rascal, a self-loathing zealot with dark secrets; and Critter, a being that's equal parts monster and puppy.

This ragtag group find themselves in over their heads when their space-heist is hijacked. They have a stowaway with her own agenda: Samsi, the fearsome survivor of a civilization that once ruled the galaxy.

Orphans is a fast-paced, intergalactic treasure hunt that explodes the Alliances universe into the cosmos. It introduces an extraordinary band of lone survivors, that must become a family to save the very fabric of reality.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 24.99

VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #1 (OF 5) CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

JUL220547

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ben Dewey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

It's a deadly chase across reality in a Vampirella epic unlike any you've seen before. Enter the twisted world of Mindwarp!

Meet Baroness Gruzal, an evil sorcerer with an ancient crown that possesses dreadful powers. Gruzal's ambition is to live one thousand years – and she plans to accomplish this by stealing and inhabiting the powerful body of Vampirella! What follows is a mad chase across time and space itself, as seen through the prism of Vampirella's wild history and dark origins!

Don't miss this new, brain-melting epic from the feverish minds of writer Jeff Parker (Aquaman) and artist Benjamin Dewey (Namor)!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NINJETTES #1 (OF 5) CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

JUL220563

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Joseph Cooper (CA) Leirix

Bursting from the pages of Jennifer Blood: Meet the Ninjettes! These college-age women were taught to fit the Profile – forced to become deadly and expendable assassins. But who created the Profile? Why were they selected to be its latest deadly operatives? And who will they kill first – their targets, or each other? It's all-out action from writer Fred Van Lente and artist Joseph Cooper!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SCARLET SISTERS ONE SHOT CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

JUL220579

(W) Alex Segura (A) Emiliana Pinna (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Three heroes rise to save their city – but is their combined power enough?

When a mysterious – and deadly – cult-like organization inches closer to taking control of New York City's criminal and political systems, Masquerade, Woman in Red, and Lady Satan team up as THE SCARLET SISTERS! Can SS solve the murder of one of their own allies, while pushing back against their unseen, corrupt foes? Find out in this standalone one-shot from bestselling crime writer Alex Segura (Secret Identity) and artist Emiliana Pinna (Red Sonja), which creates an important jumping on point for fans old and new – and sets the stage for future Scarlet Sister adventures!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

KARMA HC (MR)

DYNAMITE

JUL220608

(W) Dan Wickline (A) Carlos Reno (CA) Stejpan Sejic

Alex is a photographer for an ad agency who leads a fairly quiet and reserved life. He gets a call one day from a friend, asking him to fill in on a photoshoot in the Valley. The swimwear shoot is on a set where he has a chance encounter with Karma, one of the lead models. Karma is fiercely independent woman who is working on being more than a star, but a brand. In Alex she sees someone new to her world, unjaded by it. Someone with a fresh eye… and she thinks it could be fun opening his mind to new adventures.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 34.99

007 #2 CVR A EDWARDS

DYNAMITE

JUL220609

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Marco Finnegan (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

"The day you stop learning…stop moving forward…is the day you die, they say."

James Bond mourns a lost love even as he closes in on a clandestine organization whose agents would prefer that James die before he gets too close to their secrets. The action continues in this new spy thriller by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and Marco Finnegan (Kolchak).

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LADY HEL #2 CVR A PARILLO

DYNAMITE

JUL220618

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Zhengis Tasbolatov (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Filled with chaos, attempted murder, and an undead seagull, the story like no other continues! After an encounter with an unfriendly entity in an underworld not her own, Lady Hel finds her way to get back to her own dimension's Earth. While there, she discovers the chaotic ramifications of her defeat at the hands of the future Purgatori – and to add insult to injury, she also learns that those ramifications have brought unexpected benefits to an ancient rival – one who has no intention of Lady Hel restoring the status quo.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #3 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

JUL220630

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Collette Turner

Once the pampered princess of Drakulon's ruling class, Vampirella was abandoned as a child in an unforgiving wasteland and subjected to abject poverty and immense hardships while being hunted by ruthless forces loyal to both her vanished mother and those determined to wipe out the House of Lilith. Now, after years on her own, Vampi is joined by a defector from her mother's regime who trains the teenage princess in the ways of survival…and of dealing death.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED HC VOL 02

DYNAMITE

JUL220642

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Phil Hester

Dynamite proudly presents a prestige project by the world's greatest storytellers!

It's Red Sonja as you've never seen before…all presented in beautiful black, white, and red, in stories written and illustrated by some of comics' top talents!Collects Red Sonja: Black, White and Red #5-8, plus a complete cover gallery.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 29.99

SIMONE & GEOVANI RED SONJA SP LINE ART CVR

DYNAMITE

JUL220649

(W) Gail Simone (A / CA) Walter Geovani

The landmark creators return with a special limited-edition celebration of Red Sonja #1! The creators return to the groundbreaking series they launched in 2013 bringing the She-Devil with a Sword back to comics in a huge way! This series was special from the very beginning, combining Gail's brilliant storytelling and Walter's inspired illustration to make it stand out as one of the greatest Red Sonja tales ever told! For this new edition, Walter has done a special, wonderful line-art cover, it is an incredible movie poster-esque image that jumps off the page with amazing vibrancy!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 50

BILLY TUCCI MISS FURY LITHO PRINT

DYNAMITE

JUL220650

(A) Billy Tucci

Cover your walls in beautiful Miss Fury art! All 5 covers by Billy Tucci, ready to frame as 11×17" art prints! Includes a second homage nude image. In 1941 June Tarpe' Mills broke the gender barrier by creating Miss Fury in the world of comics. This litho set brings together an incredible creative team with a passion for World War II action and a love of the importance of this character and her creator.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 100

AOD 1979 #3 SP LTD METAL CVR ED

DYNAMITE

JUL220651

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Tom Garcia (CA) Ken Haeser

Exclusive edition of Army of Darkness #3 with a new metal cover by Ken Haeser! The streets of New York City are in a panic thanks to hordes of Deadites and rival gangs seeking to control the power of the Necronomicon! The big apple has only one hope – Ash Williams. Good knowing you, NYC!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 100

BETTIE PAGE & BIGFOOT BANDITS PHOTO CVR SP ED

DYNAMITE

JUL220652

(W) Ani-Mia (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Photo

Featuring a Direct Market exclusive Bettie Page photo cover! The United States Army has suffered a series of break-ins at a top-secret military base and it looks like the culprit is…Bigfoot?! Do you believe? Bettie isn't sure, but when the Army calls on her for help, she's sure to find the answers. Acclaimed cosplayer Ani-Mia tackles the persona of Bettie Page in more than just look, taking the reins in the writing department! This extra-long 48 page one-shot tale is classic Bettie, and like no Miss Page story you've seen before! Featuring electrifying art by Jonathan Lau (Red Sonja: The Superpowers, Red Sonja: Age of Chaos)!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 50

AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #3 CVR A FLEECS

DYNAMITE

JUL220663

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Tony Fleecs

When an archaeological dig unveils an important element from the world of the Army of Darkness, it ends up in the absolute worst hands of all…Dr. Herbert West. As West tinkers in God's domain, our reluctant hero is once more drawn within the sphere of destiny as he faces a triple threat of danger!

This issue: The future! (Or, you know, "a" future – things get tricky when the Necronomicon throws our hero back and forth in the time stream!)

Ancient Herbert West makes "normal" Herbert an offer he can't refuse…but, as always, the Necronomicon has plans and offers of its own!

Writer Erik Burnham is joined by returning Dynamite artist Eman Casallos to bring you all of the excitement and deadite action! Joining Dynamite superstar cover artists Arthur "Zombie King" Suydam and Stuart (KISS) Sayger is Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs) and the Dynamite debut of Christopher Mitten (Hellboy)!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #5 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

JUL220673

(W) David Avallone (A) Silvia Califano (CA) Dave Acosta

The Mistress of the Dark's odyssey through the Multiverse of Movies reaches its inevitable Cronenbergian conclusion, complete with telepods, Brundleflies, scanners, videodromes, talking cockroaches, and bug powder. Elvira's lunch is naked, and we all hail the new flesh! Be afraid. Be somewhat afraid…but mostly amused, courtesy of writer David Avallone (Elvira Meets Vincent Price, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Silvia Califano (Star Trek, Judge Dredd.)

All the fun, thrills, spills, and bad jokes come wrapped in a series of amazing covers by returning artists Dave Acosta, John Royle, series artist Califano, and an amazing Elvira photo cover!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMMORTAL RED SONJA #6 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

JUL220683

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Leirix

A new storyline begins as Sonja the Red realizes her destiny. The journey has been long, the dangers grave. But with a fuller understanding of the cursed chainmail on her back, Sonja will strive to finish her quest before the dark forces on her path overwhelm…

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #3 CVR A SIMKO

DYNAMITE

JUL220695

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby (CA) Joe Simko

For the first time in recorded history, the "heavyweights of gross" have combined forces in a massive merchandising blitz that pits the Madballs against the Garbage Pail Kids! And, as part of this blitz, Dynamite presents the comic book cross-over of these iconic 80s brands!

For over three decades, Madballs and GPK have both been known as the "grossest of the gross", co-ruling counterculture with their pun-heavy names and subversive humor. This all-new limited series event features the first time these two delightfully crude forces have ever met! This issue: ""Block Busted"", ""Disorder in the Court,"" and two (!) Puzzle Pages!

Written by Sholly Fisch, each issue features three incredible covers: Legendary Garbage Pail Kids artist Joe Simko, series artist Jason Crosby and a special trading card team-up cover, created specially for this momentous meeting of the (depraved) minds!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NYX #10 CVR A MATTEONI

DYNAMITE

JUL220703

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Giuseppe Matteoni

The dramatic conclusion…the final battle! It's Nyx against her father, the Mad God Chaos – and all her surviving siblings! But who stands on which side? Can this inter-family war end in anything but tragedy? And since whoever kills the Mad God Chaos becomes the new Mad God Chaos, will all this carnage solve anything? Or is our story, like life, just one agonizing effort after another, ending only in death, failure, and the horrible realization that none of it means anything (except our version has cheesecake shots)? Hey, there's only one way to find out: buy the book!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SAMURAI SONJA #4 CVR A HENRY

DYNAMITE

JUL220712

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Clayton Henry

In this issue, Sonja finds herself in the midst of a war-torn battlefield, unable to flee, surrounded by monstrous samurai. No matter how hard she fights, the onslaught of her enemies will not cease. Sonja must discover the only path to victory: to truly confront her enemy by accepting what the legacy of her past and her family truly means. Don't miss the latest blade-flashing chapter by writer Jordan Clark and artist Pasquale Qualano!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #10 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUL220723

(W) Steve DeSouza (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Legendary screenwriter Steven E. de Souza continues to weave a modern pulp masterpiece as Sheena explores strange – very strange – and lost – very lost – worlds. This series has had everything, and now we're about to scream toward the conclusion! Artist Jethro Morales continues to illustrate the adventures of Sheena with

returning cover artist Lucio Parillo, Arthur Suydam, Joseph Michael Linsner and stunning new cosplayer Jackie Goehner rounding out the most thrilling adventure comic on the racks!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUL220736

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

It's been 15 years since the death of Mistress Nyx, and the world is slowly recovering – but this isn't a world we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place – a world very much in need of Vampirella. In this issue, the Drujh weapons have hatched and are about to be unleashed upon Sepulcher City. It's up to Vampirella and the agents of the Danse Macabre to stop the demonic weaponry any way they possibly can. But will a journey to Hell itself to find the answer be enough in the thrilling conclusion of the Hell weaponry storyline? Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes under a series of amazing covers by returning superstars Lucio Parillo, Stephen Segovia, Jung-Geun Yoon, and another stunning cosplay cover featuring Rachel Hollon as Vampirella!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99