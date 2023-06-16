Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: Artgerm, Batman, dc comics, White Rabbit

Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Discovers That DC Character White Rabbit Exists

Stanley "Artgerm" Lau has "Upcoming official variant cover for Batman & Robin 1, featuring White Rabbit. I had no idea such character exists."

Stanley "Artgerm" Lau – and the "Artgerm is trademarked" – is best known for drawing variant covers or Marvel and DC Comics, with a heavily rendered painted style and what we colloquially call good girl, bad girl or cheesecake art. Traditionally this was believed to be focused on what were then mostly-male audiences for superheroes, but in recent years, it has gained a much larger and dedicated female audience, especially at comic cons. Well, with the new upcoming Batman & Robin #1, it looks like you can add a new character to Artgerm's repertoire, White Rabbit, who presumably will be appearing in the comic but until now, Artgerm had never heard of. He posts;

Stanley Artgerm™ Lau: "Upcoming official variant cover for Batman and Robin 1, featuring White Rabbit. I had no idea such character exists."

Well, she does Artgerm! This White Rabbit, who debuted during the New 52 reboot in Batman: The Dark Knight #1 created by David Finch and Paul Jenkins. Jaina Hudson, the daughter of a Bollywood actress and a diplomat. She met Bruce Wayne at a fundraiser and flirted with him, but she had a secret identity as White Rabbit, a femme fatale who teased Batman and the Gotham City Police Department. White Rabbit was involved in a plot by Joker and Clayface to lure Batman into a trap.

Later, she joined the Crime Syndicate's Secret Society of Super Villains during the Forever Evil storyline and was present at Arkham Asylum when Bane took over. She also appeared in the Wonderland Gang after DC Rebirth.

And here's his cover for the new Wonder Woman #1…

Batman And Robin is a new series launching in September from Josh Williamson and Simone Di Meo, starring Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne. With one cover by Stanley Lau Artgerm. And now possibly White Rabbit?

Hope she won't be caught in the headlights of the new Robin Mobile, Because that, it seems, is what Damian Wayne will be riding around Gotham. Say, is he even old enough to drive?

It does suggest a lighter touch for the characters than the recent stories of Batman Vs Robin and Lazarus Planet that pitted the two against each other.

Father and son. Bruce and Damian. Batman and Robin. From Batman vs. Robin to Knight Terrors, a lot has happened to the Dynamic Duo, but now they are back together and ready to fight crime in Gotham— just in time for Batman's most monstrous rogues to team up to turn the city into an urban jungle! A new villain watches from the shadows, intent on revenge, with a plot to turn one of Batman's greatest assets against him! Can Damian help his father solve the case before it's too late? A brand-new fun and exciting father-and-son adventure begins, from DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and superstar artist Simone Di Meo!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!