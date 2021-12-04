Star Wars #19 Preview: Back to School

Star Wars #19

MARVEL COMICS

SEP211017

SEP211018 – STAR WARS #19 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR WOBH – $3.99

SEP211019 – STAR WARS #19 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH – $3.99

(W) Charles Soule (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Carlo Pagulayan

LUKE'S QUEST FOR ANSWERS TAKES A DANGEROUS TURN!

• As the REBELLION tries to pull itself together for a last-ditch effort to defeat the evil GALACTIC EMPIRE, LUKE SKYWALKER realizes it is time for his journey to become a JEDI to continue.

• After near-death at the hands of DARTH VADER, he knows he has much to learn if he will ever defeat the DARK LORD OF THE SITH.

• But the JEDI ORDER is gone, and his teachers have vanished… where can Luke turn to find the Jedi legacy he so desperately needs?

RATED T

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $3.99

