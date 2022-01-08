Star Wars #20 Preview: Psychedelic Mushrooms and a Trip Far, Far Away

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Luke Skywalker has a strange experience on a mushroom planet in Star Wars #20. Is it the force? Or a hallucination? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars #20

by Charles Soule & Marco Castiello, cover by Carlo Pagulayan

DANGEROUS LESSONS! LUKE SKYWALKER has found a key piece of instruction in his journey along the JEDI path – the voice of his teacher, JEDI MASTER YODA. But the lesson Luke must learn will not be taught by Yoda, and it will take – and give – more than the young Skywalker could ever have imagined.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.56"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609600802011

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960609600802021 – STAR WARS 20 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802031 – STAR WARS 20 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802041 – STAR WARS 20 LAMING VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

