Star Wars #45 From Original Marvel Run On Auction At Heritage

Star Wars books are getting scorching hot again, thanks to the excitement surrounding the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ starting May 25th. The original run of Marvel Comics that started in the '70s is the hottest of them all, and tough gets to acquire in high CGC grade. Like this copy of issue #45 and taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. It is a CGC 9.8, crazy to think about, and one of only 48 copies at that grade on the census. It is currently selling for $170, and is sure to go higher by auctions end at that grade. Check it out below.

High-Grade Star Wars Will Always Sell High

"Cover pencils by Larry Hama, inks by Al Milgrom. "Death Probe," script by Archie Goodwin, pencils by Carmine Infantino, inks by Gene Day (pages 1-21, 28-30) and Chic Stone (pages 22-27); The Rebels encounter a prototype of a new probe droid that is as deadly as any fighter! 36 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.50. Star Wars #45 (Marvel, 1981) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Larry Hama and Al Milgrom cover. Carmine Infantino and Chic Stone art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $12. CGC census 3/22: 48 in 9.8, none higher." I mean, that is a dream team on the creative side for this book. Look at those names! And anything featuring the probe droid front and center is always going to have my attention. This is still when this book was decent; after I would say issue #55, things start to do downhill for a good while. With that creative team, it would have been good no matter what.

Star Wars is always a safe bet to invest in, and it will always command a high dollar. Go here to get more info on this one, and to place a bid. While you are there, go ahead and click around and look at all of the other items taking bids today.