Star Wars #5 Preview: Droid Drama, Nagai Nightmares

In Star Wars #5, Luke and friends face a horde of battle droids while Leia confronts a powerful attack. What shocking option awaits our heroes?

Article Summary Star Wars #5 sees Luke, Han, Valance, and Rynn battle a deadly horde of battle droids on September 17th.

Leia and Mon Mothma face a terrifying new attack; a shocking survival option awaits the stranded heroes.

A mysterious new leader arises within the Nagai resistance; secrets and threats abound across the galaxy.

THE PAST RETURNS! As LUKE, RYNN, HAN and VALANCE race to find a group of stranded traders – they uncover a startling, and deadly, relic from the past – and have to face off against a horde of BATTLE DROIDS! LEIA and MON MOTHMA face an unexpected and powerful attack! Who is the new leader of the Nagai resistance? Cornered on a desolate planet, our heroes are left with one shocking option to survive!

Star Wars #5

by Alex Segura & Phil Noto, cover by Phil Noto

THE PAST RETURNS! As LUKE, RYNN, HAN and VALANCE race to find a group of stranded traders – they uncover a startling, and deadly, relic from the past – and have to face off against a horde of BATTLE DROIDS! LEIA and MON MOTHMA face an unexpected and powerful attack! Who is the new leader of the Nagai resistance? Cornered on a desolate planet, our heroes are left with one shocking option to survive!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 17, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621004600511

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621004600516 – STAR WARS #5 E.M. GIST VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621004600521 – STAR WARS #5 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621004600531 – STAR WARS #5 CHRIS SPROUSE REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621004600551 – STAR WARS #5 ALAN QUAH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

