Star Wars: Battle Of Jakku – Last Stand #2 Preview: Traitors Among Us

Star Wars: Battle Of Jakku - Last Stand #2 hits stores this week, revealing a traitor in the midst of our heroes as they face a new threat on the eve of a pivotal battle. The Empire reacts!

Now, let's discuss Star Wars: Battle Of Jakku – Last Stand #2, hitting stores on January 8th. Behold, the synopsis:

A BRAZEN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT LEAVES THE HEROES REELING – AS A DARKER TRUTH IS UNCOVERED! LUKE, LEIA and HAN are reunited – but under dire circumstances! What's left of the Empire must react to a new threat – on the eve of the BATTLE OF JAKKU! A traitor revealed! The heroes are faced with an ominous new threat careening toward them – with JAKKU as the target!

Star Wars: Battle Of Jakku – Last Stand #2

by Alex Segura & Jethro Morales, cover by E.M. Gist

A BRAZEN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT LEAVES THE HEROES REELING – AS A DARKER TRUTH IS UNCOVERED! LUKE, LEIA and HAN are reunited – but under dire circumstances! What's left of the Empire must react to a new threat – on the eve of the BATTLE OF JAKKU! A traitor revealed! The heroes are faced with an ominous new threat careening toward them – with JAKKU as the target!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 08, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620966800211

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620966800221 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #2 TERRY DODSON VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620966800231 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #2 LEE GARBETT VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

