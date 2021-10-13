Star Wars Comics Reveal The Extent of Crimson Dawn & Hidden Empire

Today sees the final chapters of Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters published with Star Wars Doctor Aphra #16 and War Of The Bounty Hunters #5. Not only does it conclude that series, it sets up the sequel event for December, The Crimson Reign before teasing a third finale, The Hidden Empire. And we see Crimson Dawn everywhere, the intergalactic criminal empre introduced in Solo: A Star Wars Story, led by Qi'Ra, former girlfriend of Han Solo. Star Wars Doctor Aphra #16 lays that out with Aphra and Sana, former wife of Han Solo…

Man, that Han Solo does get around, does he not? Lando lays that out as well in War Of The Bounty Hunters #5.

Awkward. While Doctor Aphra confirms the spread of Crimson Dawn, with Qi'Ra at the centre of it all…

As Lando gets even more tongue-tied.

Because the Crimson Dawn is here. And the Crimson Reign is coming, And drawn from much of the cast of War Of The Bounty Hunters.

This is your new Crimson Dawn, a wretched hive of scum and villainy… does that mean they will also form The Hidden Empire? Will this be what joins Crimson Dawn to The First Order? Plenty more to come…

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #15 WOBH

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211254

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sara Pichelli

"PARTY FAVORS" CRIMSON DAWN is back, and DOCTOR APHRA is trapped aboard their ship! What treasures lie aboard the VERMILLION? And what price will Aphra have to pay to obtain them? RATED T In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211236

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven

THE ULTIMATE FINALE! THE BIGGEST EVENT OF THE YEAR CHANGES THE FACE OF THE GALAXY! Everything and everyone in the galaxy is against bounty hunter BOBA FETT, from Sith Lords to Hutt rulers to the mysterious CRIMSON DAWN. He can't succeed. There's no way he can regain HAN SOLO, escape the bounties on his head, and survive to get his prize to JABBA THE HUTT and get paid. But HAN SOLO belongs to him, and no one will take him away. With a shocker of an ending that sets up a revolutionary new status quo for STAR WARS COMICS! RATED T In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: $4.99