Star Wars: Darth Vader #20 Preview: Hunter Becomes the Hunted

Sabé, former handmaiden of Queen Amidala, is pissed off and looking for Darth Vader in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #20. And according to the solicitation, it will lead to MORAL AMBIGUITY! And probably lots of murder. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #20

by Greg Pak & Raffaele Ienco, cover by Ryan Stegman

THE QUEEN'S SHADOW RETURNS! Darth Vader continues his quest to destroy the agents of Crimson Dawn, abetted by an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins. But every twist in the tale gets thrown into question with the shocking return of SABÉ, handmaiden of Padmé Amidala! Who's the hero? Who's the villain? And will they choose chaos or order in the age of Crimson Reign?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.57"W x 10.1"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609601502011

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960609601502012 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 20 SPROUSE SILVER BORDER 2ND PRINTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609601502021 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 20 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609601502031 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 20 IENCO VARIANT – $3.99 US

