Star Wars: Darth Vader #3 Review: Another Sad Chapter

Star Wars Darth Vader #3 6.5/10 The Dark Lord of the Sith takes a walk down memory lane, lightsaber clutched close, faced with ghosts of happier days.

One dominating characteristic of the post-prequel era is the relative humanization of the title character. In the original trilogy (and much of the lore that's no longer canon), Darth Vader was a mythic figure of overwhelming power and relentless fury. Merely a whiff of his cape was enough to send entire squadrons hitting the hyperdrive.

Now, the canon has shown you many, many, many examples of the broken Anakin hiding underneath the armor, the legend carrying him where his will or wit cannot. Here, he's fallen in with one of the handmaiden/stand in agents assigned to keep his dead wife Padme safe, and she's taking him back to familiar haunts on Naboo. How familiar? Well, literal prequel moments are redrawn in washed-out flashbacks, reinforcing the struggle in Anakin that his son played like a Red Ball Jett keyboard in Episode Six. This trip down memory lane catches up with some old friends and gives Vader one chance to show the danger and power he possesses.

There is nothing overly impressive nor anything exceptionally tedious here as Obi-Wan's certain point of view is proven true. This is not an anecdote in the Vader legend that will be recalled as glorious or memorable, just another sad chapter for the lost boy from Tattooine. RATING: MEH. Star Wars Darth Vader #3

