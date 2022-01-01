Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #17 Preview: Behold the Whip of Sorrows

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. In this preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #17, in stores on Wednesday, the titular doc comes up against her crazed stalker. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #17

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by Sara Pichelli

EVOCATIONS! DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS stumble upon a STRANGE RITUAL… •…And STRANGER ENEMY! Will they fall victim to a practitioner of an ANCIENT CULT?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609724101711

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960609724101721 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 17 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609724101731 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 17 FORBES VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.