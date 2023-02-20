Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #29 Preview: Doctor Aphra Talks To Herself Led by the Spark Eternal, Doctor Aphra discovers the site of a Sith massacre in this preview of Doctor Aphra #29, in stores Wednesday from Marvel.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #29

by Alyssa Wong & Natacha Bustos, cover by Ema Lupacchino

TO THE BONE. The SPARK ETERNAL sets its sights on CRIMSON DAWN! As SANA STARROS and MAGNA TOLVAN race to intercept it, will DOCTOR APHRA'S most desperate gambit pay off? Or will she be lost to the SPARK ETERNAL forever?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609724102911

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609724102921 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 29 SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609724102931 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 29 MANHANINI BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

