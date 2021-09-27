Star Wars Droids #1 From Dark Horse Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Posted on
by
|
Comments
Heritage Sponsored

Star Wars Droids #1 from Dark Horse Comics was one of the best droid starring comics they published during their run with the comics license. Especially that cover. All black with C-3PO and R2-D2, this is a notoriously tough comic to get in any kind of good shape, which makes this CGC 9.8 copy taking bids at Heritage Auctions all the more impressive — Heritage last sold a CGC 9.8 copy six years ago. Speculators have been going nuts on Star Wars comics this past year, though they have not jumped on this one yet. It is only a matter of time though. This copy is sitting at only $32 right now, so there is a huge deal to be had here. Check it out below.

Star Wars Droids #1 From Dark Horse Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
Star Wars Droids #1 CGC. Credit Heritage Auctions

Who Doesn't Love The Droids In Star Wars?

"Star Wars: Droids #1 (Dark Horse, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Cam Kennedy cover. Bill Hughes and Andy Mushynsky art. Embossed cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 9/21: 67 in 9.8, none higher. In the Star Wars galaxy, automatons are so much necessary property, but even first-degree droids are considered expendable! Set before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and the formation of the Empire, DROIDS features the adventures of protocol droid See-Threepio and astromech droid Artoo-Detoo in the Kalarba system. Despite their differences, See-Threepio and Artoo-Detoo know that the best way to survive is to stick together. Thank the maker!"

This is one of only 67 copies on the CGC census in a 9.8, so this one is pretty tough to get. And at this price, how can you possibly pass it up? I cannot believe how low it is right now. Go here to get more info on it, and to place a bid. While you are there, check out the other books taking bids today, there are some real good deals to be had for any collectors budget.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.