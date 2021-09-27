Star Wars Droids #1 From Dark Horse Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Star Wars Droids #1 from Dark Horse Comics was one of the best droid starring comics they published during their run with the comics license. Especially that cover. All black with C-3PO and R2-D2, this is a notoriously tough comic to get in any kind of good shape, which makes this CGC 9.8 copy taking bids at Heritage Auctions all the more impressive — Heritage last sold a CGC 9.8 copy six years ago. Speculators have been going nuts on Star Wars comics this past year, though they have not jumped on this one yet. It is only a matter of time though. This copy is sitting at only $32 right now, so there is a huge deal to be had here. Check it out below.

Who Doesn't Love The Droids In Star Wars?

"Star Wars: Droids #1 (Dark Horse, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Cam Kennedy cover. Bill Hughes and Andy Mushynsky art. Embossed cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 9/21: 67 in 9.8, none higher. In the Star Wars galaxy, automatons are so much necessary property, but even first-degree droids are considered expendable! Set before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and the formation of the Empire, DROIDS features the adventures of protocol droid See-Threepio and astromech droid Artoo-Detoo in the Kalarba system. Despite their differences, See-Threepio and Artoo-Detoo know that the best way to survive is to stick together. Thank the maker!"

This is one of only 67 copies on the CGC census in a 9.8, so this one is pretty tough to get. And at this price, how can you possibly pass it up? I cannot believe how low it is right now. Go here to get more info on it, and to place a bid. While you are there, check out the other books taking bids today, there are some real good deals to be had for any collectors budget.