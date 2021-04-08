Star Wars Holochess Comes To Life As Regal Robot Teases New Replicas

May the 4th is almost a month away, and Star Wars fans are excited to see some of the exclusives releasing for the event. Regal Robot is getting ahead of the crowd as they tease their spectacular May the 4th release with a new 1:1 replica. This time fans will be able to recreate scenes from Star Wars: A New Hope with new Holochess prop replica statues. The replicas are recreated perfectly from digital files that actually use 3D rendering from the original 1977 props. Two Holochess sets will be offered from Regal Robot with:

"DELUXE SIGNATURE EDITION 10 FIGURE SET – A very special edition, limited to 77 sets, includes two exclusive creatures and a hand-numbered plaque with three signatures by the FX legends that brought the scene to life."

"FOUR, LIMITED EDITION TWO-CREATURE SETS – Four sets featuring the classic 8 creatures seen in the original 1977 film, including a dynamic "Body Slam" set of the two best-known characters! These will only be available to order from May 4th, 2021 through June 18th, 2021, at which point the editions will be closed and capped."

Prices are not known just yet, but fans will be able to get their here on May the 4th at 12 PM. This is one Star Wars collectible that will easily take any collection to a new level and will be an excellent companion piece to the Regal Robot Holochess table found here. There is a lot more to these prop replicas that fans will want to read more about, and they can do so here. I am sure there will be plenty of Star Wars collectibles dropping for May the 4th, but this one is at the top of our lists. Be sure to check out some of the other amazing collectibles coming from Regal Robot from statues, furniture, and much more.

"We're excited to share a first look at our amazing prop replicas that will be available on May the 4th! The hand-painted, static resin replicas in our Dejarik™ sets are 1:1 scale to the actual puppets used in filming the stop-motion chess sequences in the Star Wars™ Saga and with lineage to those original puppets! Our replicas were prototyped using the digital files that Phil Tippett's team created in 2015, when they used 3D scanning and photogrammetry of original props used in Star Wars: A New Hope™ to accurately recreate the wildly imaginative creatures he and Jon Berg hand-sculpted in 1977."