Unlock Lady Jaye and Flint with Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Haslab

Hasbro is back with a brand new and exciting G.I. Joe Classified Series release with a Snow C.A.T. HasLab crowdfund project

Article Summary Hasbro launches a G.I. Joe Classified Series Haslab for the Snow C.A.T. vehicle at $324.99.

The campaign needs 8,000 backers by August 14, 2025, to become fully funded and produced.

Unlock Arctic Gear Lady Jaye at 10,000 backers and Arctic Gear Flint at 14,000 backers.

A Bivouac Battle Station unlocks at 12,000 backers, adding camp gear for epic arctic missions.

In the G.I. Joe animated series, plenty of Joes have to overcome multiple areas of terrain to take on Cobra. One of these is in the Arctic, where Joe's Lady Jaye and Flint have now found themselves stuck in the harsh snowy conditions. While any winter mission might test you to your core, one thing that might fix the situation is a G.I. Joe Snow C.A.T. Hasbro has not only unveiled their new Haslab G.I. Joe vehicle but also the unlockable tier for the project. The current price for the Snow C.A.T. is $324.99, and a total of 8,000 backers are needed by August 14, 2025, to fund the campaign.

However, if the campaign hits 10,000 backers, Arctic Gear Lady Jane is unlocked, featuring her own icy accessories. Then, at 12,000 backers, a Bivouac Battle Station is unlocked, allowing Joes to hunker down in those harsh arctic conditions with a tent, cot, fire pit, and much more. Lastly, Arctic Gear Flint is unlocked at 14,000 backers with weapons and extra accessories for the camp. All of these are fun and snowy, unlaced for the Snow C.A.T., and fans can back this new G.I. Joe Classified Series Haslab right now through Hasbro Pulse.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snow C.A.T. Unlockable Tiers

Tier 1: Lady Jaye in Arctic Gear Action Figure

"Should some miracle occur, and fans dazzled by the ice blue LED lighting foolishly provide 10,000 Backer Orders, all who support the Campaign shall receive an action figure of Lady Jaye in Arctic Gear."

Tier 2: Bivouac Battle Station

"Further anticipating their ineffectiveness to resolve missions in a timely fashion, G.I. Joe has offered the Bivouac Battle Station should the Campaign bafflingly reach 12,000 backer orders thus unlocking Tier 2. With this add-on, Joes are able to bunker down with a bevy of additional gear and weaponry that conveniently stows in the rear cargo compartments."

Tier 3: Flint in Arctic Gear Action Figure

"If the truly unimaginable should ensue and the Campaign reach 14,000 backer orders before its conclusion, buyers will unlock Tier 3 – A Flint action figure in Arctic Gear. This perpetual do-gooder comes with even more facile bric-a-brac for their "Adventure Team"."

