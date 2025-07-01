Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: G.I. Joe Classified Series, hasbro

Hasbro Reveals G.I. Joe Classified Series Snow C.A.T. HasLab Campaign

Hasbro is back with a brand new and exciting G.I. Joe Classified Series release with a Snow C.A.T. HasLab crowdfund

Article Summary

Features a 21" long Combat All-Terrain vehicle with detailed accessories and LED dashboard

Includes exclusive Farley "Frostbite" Seward 6-inch action figure as the dedicated driver

Priced at $324.99; needs 8,000 backers on Hasbro Pulse by August 14, 2025 to fund production

The Snow C.A.T. is another iconic vehicle from the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero universe and toy line. Originally introduced in 1985, this Combat All-Terrain vehicle was designed for arctic missions, featuring large treads, a distinctive windshield, and much more. With a sleek, futuristic look, it comes equipped with missile launchers and room for several action figures, making it a favorite among fans. This unique ride has a unique driver as well, as it was driven by the arctic specialist Frostbite, and now both are coming to the G.I. Joe Classified Series!

Hasbro has just unveiled that a brand new G.I. Joe Classified Series Haslab is on the way with the Snow C.A.T. Measuring 21" long, 10.85" tall, and roughly 10.5" wide, this snowy ride is ready for its next arctic mission. The Haslab will also come with a. 6" Farley "Frostbite" Seward figure, and both will pair nicely with Hasbro's previous Cobra H.I.S.S. Tank Haslab. Take the C.A.T. for a spin with a 360-degree rotating missile turret, 2 Avalanche ski missiles, along with 4 shockwave missiles with detachable blast effects and removable side cargo crates. From storage for other G.I. Joes in the back, an LED dashboard, impressive detail, and much more, this is another must-have for Joe collectors. The Snow C.A.T. Haslab is priced at $324.99, with 8,000 backers needed to fund on Hasbro Pulse and ends on August 14, 2025.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snow C.A.T. (Combat All-Terrain) Vehicle

"G.I. Joe has opened a new front in our ongoing conflict – the Arctic and Antarctic. Partnering once again with HasLab, they have developed a 6-inch scale G.I. Joe Classified Series Snow C.A.T. Vehicle with hopes of securing 8,000 backer orders before the end of the Campaign. Reach all 3 tiers for maximum collectible experience! This crowdfunded project will run from June 30th, 2025, to 11:59PM ET on August 14th. If successful, the project is expected to begin shipping in Late Fall 2026."

Includes a Classified Series figure of driver Farley "Frostbite" Seward

360-degree rotating missile turret with 4 shockwave missiles with detachable blast effects

2 "Avalanche" ski missiles with removable side cargo crates

