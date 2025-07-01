Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, Marvel Studios, Threezero

Threezero Reveals Marvel Studios Iron Man Mark 2 (Chrome Edition)

Coming to life from The Infinity Saga a new DLX Iron Man Mark 2 is landing at threezero and in delighful chrome

Article Summary Threezero unveils a stunning Chrome Edition of the Iron Man Mark 2 armor from the Infinity Saga collection.

This 6.9-inch die-cast figure features 48 points of articulation for versatile Iron Man display options.

The Mark 2 suit shines with chrome plating, opening flight panels, and icy-blue LED eyes and Arc Reactor.

Includes swappable hands, arm missiles, and repulsor effects; pre-orders are live for $119.99 with a 2025 release.

Get ready to take a new set of armor for a spin as threezero is back with a new Iron Man Hall of Armor DLX figure. The Mark II armor made its debut in the first Iron Man film in 2008 and served as a pivotal design prototype for Tony Stark's evolution as a hero. This suit featured sleek, silver, and unpainted design that Tony would then model the Mark III after, adding that signature Hot Rod Red to the suit; however, this suit would remain blank. Threezero now captures that sleek design for the Mark II with a new Chrome Edition DLX release for this figure.

Standing 6.9" tall, Iron Man is taking this prototype suit for a spin with 48 points of articulation and a die-cast system being used. Besides the articulation, the back panels of the Mark II can open, and the suit has light-up capabilities with icy-blue LED eyes and Arc Reactor. This Iron Man suit is a must-have for any Hall of Armor collection and will include a variety of swappable hands, Arm Missiles, and two repulsor effects. Pre-orders are already live at companion sites like BBTS for $119.99 with a Q4 2025 release.

Marvel Studios: Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 2 (Chrome Edition)

"The Mark II was Tony Stark's first Iron Man suit prototype developed at Stark Industries. The DLX Iron Man Mark 2 (Chrome Edition) is chrome-plated with a highly-reflective metallic sheen, emphasizing the appearance of the titanium alloy armor, perfectly replicating Tony Stark's classic armor design from the movie."

"This fully articulated collectible figure stands approximately 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renowned DLX die-cast system with approximately 48 points of articulation. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict various action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance. The four flight panels on the back can flip to open and closed. LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, with this Chrome Edition featuring icy-blue LED lights."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!