Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 Preview: Millennial Nostalgia

Getting older sucks! But it's a little bit nicer if you spend all your time remembering back when everything made sense. It happens to everyone generation, just as it's happening to the Millennials right now. Their nostalgia has led to an upcoming Star Wars movie based on the Prequel Trilogy (can a Jar Jar Binks solo expedition be far behind), and now that movie has led to a spinoff comic. And bringing things full circle, its star is dealing with some nostalgia of his own! Overcome with Millennial Nostalgia, Obi-Wan reflects on his childhood in this preview of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1

by Christopher Cantwell & Ario Anindito, cover by Phil Noto

Fast approaches the ultimate destiny of one of the Jedi's most renowned masters! As he spends his final days in the remote deserts of Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes time to reflect on – and record – key moments of a heroic life long-lived. Writing in old leather-bound journals from his hermit's hut, Obi-Wan remembers his days as a young Jedi Initiate, his trials as a Padawan, the crucible of Jedi Knighthood and the Clone Wars, and some of the earliest challenges he faced as a true Master of the Force! In this tale, Obi-Wan considers a watershed Youngling adventure he narrowly survived on Coruscant when he was but eight years of age… This is just the beginning of his Jedi journey!

