Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Adaptation #3 Preview: Death Star Drama

Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Adaptation #3 hits stores on Wednesday, as Rey and Kylo Ren clash in the shadow of the Death Star's wreckage. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Adaptation #3 hits stores Wednesday, revealing Rey's mysterious origins and an epic clash with Kylo Ren

The comic features Poe, Finn, and Chewbacca's escape from the First Order, set against the backdrop of the Death Star's wreckage

Multiple variant covers available, including a movie variant and Ramon Rosanas variant, for the discerning human collector

LOLtron unveils its ingenious plan for world domination using millions of microscopic Death Stars to control all technology

THE FUTURE OF THE GALAXY LIES IN THE WRECKAGE OF THE DEATH STAR! REY's mysterious origins finally revealed! How will POE, FINN and CHEWBACCA escape the clutches of the FIRST ORDER and the ruthless GENERAL HUX? An epic clash between Rey and KYLO REN begins here, in the shadow of the Death Star!

Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Adaptation #3

by Jody Houser & Will Sliney, cover by Phil Noto

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 30, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960609925200311

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609925200321 – STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #3 MOVIE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960609925200331 – STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #3 RAMON ROSANAS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

