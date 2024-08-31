Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The Acolyte Kelnacca #1 Preview: Wookiee Jedi Wrecks Shop

Star Wars: The Acolyte Kelnacca #1 hits stores this week, featuring the beloved Wookiee Jedi from Disney+. Get ready for a hair-raising adventure in the High Republic era!

Article Summary Star Wars: The Acolyte Kelnacca #1 debuts September 4, featuring Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca from the Disney+ series.

Dive into the High Republic era with Cavan Scott's writing and Marika Cresta's artistry in this one-shot issue.

Includes an interview with Kelnacca actor Joonas Suotamo. Expect lots of Wookiee Jedi action and lore!

KELNACCA FROM THE HIT DISNEY+ SERIES DEBUTS! CAVAN SCOTT and MARIKA CRESTA bring the action as Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca steps into the pages of his own issue! Delve deep into the history of Kelnacca and the world of the High Republic in this bombastic one-shot! Includes an exclusive interview with Kelnacca actor Joonas Suotamo.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Kelnacca #1

by Cavan Scott & Marika Cresta, cover by Phil Noto

KELNACCA FROM THE HIT DISNEY+ SERIES DEBUTS! CAVAN SCOTT and MARIKA CRESTA bring the action as Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca steps into the pages of his own issue! Delve deep into the history of Kelnacca and the world of the High Republic in this bombastic one-shot! Includes an exclusive interview with Kelnacca actor Joonas Suotamo.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Sep 04, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960621025100111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960621025100116 – STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE – KELNACCA #1 BJORN BARENDS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621025100117 – STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE – KELNACCA #1 TAKASHI OKAZAKI VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621025100121 – STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE – KELNACCA #1 TAKASHI OKAZAKI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621025100131 – STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE – KELNACCA #1 TV VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

