Star Wars: The Halycon Legacy #2 Preview: Bad Daddy Issues

Aurra Sing's new client has some bad Daddy Issues in this preview of Star Wars: The Halycon Legacy #2 — he's a terrible one! It's more drama than a comic designed to promote a hotel deserves. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: The Halycon Legacy #2

by Ethan Sacks & Will Sliney, cover by E.M. Gist

YOUR TICKET TO THE HOTTEST RIDE IN THE GALAXY! The Halcyon comes under fire from pirates – with little chance of escape! Who is the mysterious Resistance spy on board that may lead to the fiery end of the ship's 275-year run? And find out how, years earlier, bounty hunter AURRA SING and a mysterious partner gambled with their lives during the galactic starcruiser's era as a flying casino!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620223200211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620223200221 – STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY 2 SLINEY CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620223200231 – STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY 2 DAVID LOPEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

