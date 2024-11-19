Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #12 Preview: .

Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #12 hits stores this week. Can Ram Jomaram and Farzala Tarabal save Valo from the Nihil? The Scarlet Skull holds the key!

Article Summary Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #12 delivers more drama as Ram and Farzala fight to save Valo from the Nihil.

The Scarlet Skull, a mysterious pirate radio voice, holds the key to thwarting the Nihil's relentless assault on Valo.

Hit stores on November 20th. Catch this thrilling addition to the ongoing series full of Jedi quests and galactic intrigue.

The Nihil are closing in on Valo and a mysterious pirate radio broadcaster known as the Scarlet Skull has called for help. Padawan Ram Jomaram and Jedi Knight Farzala Tarabal have bravely answered the distress call, but soon find themselves in over their heads. Will Ram, Farzala, and the Scarlet Skull mange to save Valo from the Nihil…again? • Ongoing series.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #12

by Daniel José Older & Caio Filipe & Harvey Tolibao & Michael Atiyeh, cover by Comicraft

The Nihil are closing in on Valo and a mysterious pirate radio broadcaster known as the Scarlet Skull has called for help. Padawan Ram Jomaram and Jedi Knight Farzala Tarabal have bravely answered the distress call, but soon find themselves in over their heads. Will Ram, Farzala, and the Scarlet Skull mange to save Valo from the Nihil…again? • Ongoing series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.56"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 20, 2024 | 32 Pages | 76156801131901211

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

76156801131901221 – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #12 (CVR B) (Elizabeth Beals) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

