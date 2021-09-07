Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance Manga Out This Week

Star Wars continues its rampage across all media, including manga. Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance Vol. 1 is the first manga set in the Old Republic era of the Star Wars timeline. The beauty of the High Republic is it takes place thousands of years before the Skywalker Saga, so writers have a vast blank canvas without worrying about contradicting canon. All the conventions and tropes of the series can be used for stories set in the High Republic: Jedi knights and their apprentices at the height of their powers, the various alien species and cultures, space battles, a glamourous pre-Empire civilization still full of intrigue and chicanery.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance Vol. 1

Story by Shima Shinya & Justina Ireland

Art by Mizuki Sakakibara

"The galaxy of manga has been seen before in Star Wars adaptations, but in Star Wars: High Republic: Edge of Balance, fans can experience a brand new original saga following Jedi Outposts.

In the High Republic era–centuries before Skywalker–we meet Jedi Knight Lily Tora-Asi…

In the aftermath of the Hyperspace Disaster, young Jedi Knight Lily Tora-Asi is assigned to help displaced civilians relocate to Banchii, a newly inhabited planet in the Inugg system far in the outer rim. Banchii is the site of a new Jedi temple led by Master Arkoff, Lily's Wookiee mentor, who imagines the temple as a place of peace for new inhabitants and for those who are traveling beyond. While balancing the arrival of incoming settlers with the strange mysteries of this remote outpost, Lily wonders if she's doing enough to bring peace to the galaxy. But when hidden dangers begin to emerge, the young Jedi will face her greatest challenge yet…"

Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance Vol. 1 is published by Viz Media on September 7th.