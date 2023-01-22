Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #2 Preview: Welcome Committee The people of Gansevor aren't happy to see Porter Engle in this preview of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #2.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #2

by Charles Soule & Marco Castiello, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Jedi Master Porter Engle has journeyed with his sister, Barash, to a planet far on the Republic frontier in response to a desperate request for aid. They are certain they will succeed. No one in the galaxy fights like Jedi Porter Engle. No warrior can stand against him. No one even comes close. They are certain…until they see what awaits them.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 25, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620492200211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620492200221 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE 2 LOPEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620492200231 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE 2 SUAYAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics.

