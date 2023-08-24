Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Cavan Scott, high republic, Phase III

Star Wars To Release The High Republic: Phase III in November

Star Wars is kicking off The High Republic Phase III with a new series set a year after the destruction of Starlight Beacon.

Marvel Comics is kicking off Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III in November with a new series by Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito. Set a year after the destruction of Starlight Beacon, with Marchion Ro and The Nihil victors. With the Jedi outclassed and the Republic fallen. The new series focuses on Jedi Master Keeve Trennis who may have lost access to the Force. "Keeve Trennis finds herself at a crossroads. How will the Jedi Order recover from the damage dealt by the Nihil? Can they?"

While Shadows of Starlight will feature vignettes about the Jedi Council, Elzar Mann, Marchion Ro, and Bell and Burryaga. Phase III will be about Keeve coming to terms with becoming a Jedi Master, mirroring her first story, coming to terms with becoming a Jedi Knight. and we are to look to a new group called Children of the Storm.

The Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III series will be published from November 2023 and then collected in June 2024.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1 [PHASE III]

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC RETURNS FOR ITS EXPLOSIVE PHASE III!

• A year after the destruction of STARLIGHT BEACON, MARCHION RO and THE NIHIL stand victorious! The galaxy is in turmoil: The once mighty JEDI are outclassed, the REPUBLIC is on its knees.

• On the edges of the galactic frontier, JEDI MASTER KEEVE TRENNIS leads a desperate assault against an invading force! The odds are stacked against her, but a Jedi always clings to hope.

• THE FORCE is with her…right? Not so fast!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #2 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

STARLIGHT DOWN!

• More SECRETS are revealed from the "MISSING YEAR" following the fall of STARLIGHT BEACON!

• ELZAR MANN and AVAR KRISS, star-crossed JEDI MASTERS, attempt to navigate a galaxy that seems determined to keep them apart…

• What is the STORMWALL, and what danger does it pose to THE REPUBLIC and THE JEDI ORDER?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

