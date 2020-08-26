Static #1 Sells For $177 on eBay After Milestone Static Shock News

This weekend at DC Fandome saw Jim Lee give the re-re-announcement of the relaunch of Milestone Comics from DC Comics, starting in February with Milestone Returns #0, a new Static Shock digital-first comic book, a Static Shock graphic novel and an Icon & Rocket series starting. Reginald Hudlin also dropped news about a Static Shock movie in development. At which point, it seems, everyone went to eBay. First of all, buyers hoovered up every Milestone comic they could find at cover price or less, then at premium prices, then at really high premium price. Here are a few successful eBay sales of note over the past few days.

Static #1 over $177 with 33 bids.

That's high but there have been plenty of sales around $50-$65 since. Here are a number of other successful sales of Milestone comic books in recent days on eBay for comparative purposes.

Worth delving through your long boxes and see what you can pick up? Maybe a chance for a reread as well.

Milestone Comics was a comics publisher founded by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle in 1993 that published through DC Comics and specialised in telling a shared superhero universe with far greater diversity of cast and creator than was usual at the time – or even now. It remains a creative high point for DC Comics at that time. A return was announced a few years ago by Jim Lee but a combination of a series of creative delays and court case from Dwayne McDuffie's widow has delayed the return for a number of years,

Its first four titles Hardware, Icon, Blood Syndicate and Static, with others spinning off a crossover event Shadow War to give us Shadow Cabinet and Xombi followed by Kobalt and more. As the comic book industry contracted, Milestone shut down its comics, even as Static became the animated series Static Shock. But now they are back…