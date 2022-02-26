Static Season One #6 Preview: Static Gains a New Power: Lecturing

In this preview of Static Season One #6, Static adds a new superpower to his arsenal: the power to defeat a villain with a lecture. Did he learn it from Bleeding Cool Editorial? "No, Jude, six hundred dollars worth of edibles 'to investigate the status of Wolverine's two dicks' is not a legitimate expense and we're not paying for that. You'd better shape up or we're putting you back on the Dave Bautista tweet beat!" Sure, it's not the most exciting of superpowers. But what matters is that it's effective. Check out the preview below.

STATIC SEASON ONE #6

DC Comics

0921DC167

(W) Vita Ayala (A) ChrisCross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey (CA) Khary Randolph

If Static wants to liberate the imprisoned Bang Babies of Dakota, he's going to have to turn them into an army…and unfortunately for him, he's also going to have to fight alongside—and even worse, trust—the jerk who tried to burn down his house: Hotstreak!

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

