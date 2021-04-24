Stephanie Brown & Cassandra Cain's Batgirls Back-Up in July's Batman

Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, may no longer have her own comic. And, as Oracle, neither do her Batgirls, Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown. But they are all over the Batman book, had a strip in Future State and in July get their own Batman: Urban Legends storyline with Marguerite Bennett and Sweeney Boo – who is also drawing the Punchline back-up strip in The Joker from July as well.

And does it have a little origin rewriting aspect to it as well? As the July 2021 solicitations say "Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown are just two teenagers breaking into Wayne Manor so they can play some video games. But when Oracle gives them a mission, the Batgirls suit up and head to an abandoned arcade to investigate." And a Mimi Yoon cover to accompany it.

Both Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown have had a chequered past as Bat-characters at DC Comics, declared toxic by editorial at some point, but rescued by a demanding fanbase as background Batgirls. And it looks as if Poison Ivy might be next?

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #5

Stories by Chip Zdarsky, Matthew Rosenberg, Meghan Fitzmartin, Marguerite Bennett.

Art by Eddy Barrows, Marcus To, Ryan Benjamin, Belen Ortega, Sweeney Boo.

Covers by David Finch, Tyler Kirkham, Mimi Yoon.

Red Hood: Meet Cheer, the villain behind the insidious Cheerdrops altering the citizens of Gotham. When confronted with a man responsible for taking the lives of so many, including Tyler, the kid Jason Todd swore to protect, will Red Hood be able to stop himself from taking vengeance for a whole city? Grifter: Through four chapters of blood, bullets, and Batman, the true reason for Cole Cash emerging in Gotham City reveals itself at last…but it's not what you think!

Tim Drake: Tim is determined to find his friend Bernard, who was taken by a Chaos Monster before his very eyes. But this case is different from any Tim has taken on before, and the cracks are starting to show.

Batgirls: Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown are just two teenagers breaking into Wayne Manor so they can play some video games. But when Oracle gives them a mission, the Batgirls suit up and head to an abandoned arcade to investigate.

64 pages, $7.99, available on July 13.