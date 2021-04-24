Sweeney Boo, New Ongoing Artist On DC's Punchline Comic

Sweeney Boo may best be known as a comic book cover artist right now, but she has drawn comic book stories such as Rat Queens, her graphic novel Eat, and Love Yourself, Dead Beats, Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Love Is Love and Over My Dead Body. And, along with her cover illustration, and design work on Marvel Rising animation, she has amassed over 350,000 followers on Instagram. Readers she may now be introducing to Joker sidekick, Punchline.

DC Comics' solicitations for July 2021 include Sweeney Boo drawing the Punchline back-up strip to The Joker from #5 onwards, the first comic book she has drawn for DC Comics. In a story that will see "things get worse and worse for Punchline and Bluebird." Here's the solicitation.