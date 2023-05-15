Stephanie Phillips/Alberto Foche on 4 Contest of Chaos Marvel Annuals All the Contest Of Chaos annuals from Marvel in August are written/co-written by Stephanie Phillips, and drawn or co-drawn by Alberto Foche.

Bleeding Cool recently frankensteined together a bunch of August solicitations. And now the full Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits and solicitations have dropped. While everyone was at Lake Como Comic Art Fest this weekend, it seems that Penguin Random House slipped this all out early. Including details of all the Contest Of Chaos annuals from Marvel in August, following on from the Scarlet Witch Annual in June and being written or showrun across the board by Stephanie Phillips, and drawn by Alberto Foche, co-written with Jason Loo, Jed MacKay and Zac Gorman and co-drawn by Creees Lee, David Cutler and Alan Robinson.

SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALBERTO FOCHE (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

THE CONTEST OF CHAOS BEGINS! SPIDER-MAN VS. WOLVERINE!

Agatha Harkness is building a new Darkhold – and she's pitting Earth's Mightiest Heroes against each other to do it! First on her list is Spider-Man,

whose regular day is turned upside down when he involuntarily walks through a portal to a remote, magical city…and is attacked by Wolverine!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99



IRON MAN ANNUAL #1

JASON LOO & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • DAVID CUTLER & ALBERTO FOCHE (A)

COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

IRON MAN VS. STORM!

When the forces of chaos move upon our heroes, the past, present and future come crashing in on them – and only one can emerge victorious! The

might of human ingenuity versus the power of the natural universe: IRON MAN battling STORM is a clash of titans you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99



FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #1

ZAC GORMAN & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALAN ROBINSON & ALBERTO FOCHE (A)

COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

GHOST RIDER VS. THE HUMAN TORCH!

The Fantastic Four is drawn into the mayhem when the Human Torch is pitted against Johnny Blaze, the Ghost Rider! It's flame versus hellfire when the

two heroes face off – but who will emerge victorious?! Plus: More of Agatha Harkness's plan is revealed – along with those determined to stop her!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99



MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1

JED MACKAY & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • CREEES LEE & ALBERTO FOCHE (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOON KNIGHT VS. TAEGUKGI!

The forces of chaos compel Earth's heroes to go head-to-head with each other! When the champion of a god battles a godlike champion, who will

win? The Fist of Khonshu faces off against Tiger Division's fearless leader: It's MOON KNIGHT vs. TAEGUKGI in a power-packed showdown!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99