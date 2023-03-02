Agatha Harkness' Contest Of Chaos Crossover In Marvel 2023 Annuals The Contest Of Chaos crossover written by Stephanie Phillips, will kick off in June with a prelude in the Scarlet Witch Annual featuring Agatha Harkness.

Like Atlantis Attacks of old, Marvel Comics is returning to the crossover event through individual title annuals, and this year that will be the Contest Of Chaos written by Stephanie Phillips, and will kick off in June with a prelude in the Scarlet Witch Annual featuring Agatha Harkness.

"Teased last week in a promotional image by artist Bryan Hitch, chaos will reign this summer in the new Marvel Comics saga, CONTEST OF CHAOS! The story will star the newly rejuvenated Agatha Harkness, fresh off her exciting role in Midnight Suns, as she attempts to craft a new Darkhold book using chaos magic. Led by writer Stephanie Phillips (Rogue & Gambit, Cosmic Ghost Rider), CONTEST OF CHAOS will unfold in multiple annuals throughout the summer by a host of all-star creators, beginning with a prelude issue in SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1.

Referencing the classic seventis series Contest Of Champions, the series appears to pit Venom, Deadpool, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Storm, Scarlet Witch, Human Torch, Captain America (both of them), Ghost Rider, Thor, Moon Knight, Spider-Gwen and Iron Man against each other. More when Marvel talk about it. And more from ComicsPRO right here. And here's Bryan Hitch's inks for the cover…

Spinning out of writer Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli's Scarlet Witch ongoing series, Scarlet Witch Annual #1 will be written by Orlando and drawn by Carlos Nieto, who made his Marvel Comics debut in Murderworld: Wolverine.

"The exciting prelude will see Agatha, reenergized and more motivated than ever before, put her bold new plans for the Marvel Universe into motion as she reunites with Scarlet Witch for the first time since her rejuvenation. When she learns of Wanda's recent absorption of Chthon, she decides to educate her former student on the dangers of such an endeavor. But Wanda is not the meek pupil she once was – and Agatha's intentions are not so straightforward. This epic clash between Marvel's most powerful witches will set off a chain reaction that will erupt across special annual issues of Marvel's hottest ongoing titles. The CONTEST OF CHAOS annuals will center around Agatha's quest to bring Chaos magic to the forefront so she can take her rightful place as one of the universe's greatest sorcerers. In order to do so, she'll orchestrate a mystically-charged challenge involving your favorite heroes. Watch as Wolverine, Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Cyclops, Storm, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Human Torch, Taegukgi, Ghost-Spider, White Fox, and Deadpool are corrupted by chaos and pitted against eachother in a thunderous tournament! Each annual will introduce a new matchup with each showdown upping the stakes and building toward an explosive final round, all part of Agatha's grand scheme to reinvent Marvel magic!

SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1 – "Contest of Chaos" Prelude

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by CARLOS NIETO

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 6/21