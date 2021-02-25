Stephen Mooney's Bettie Page: Tomb Raider Comic With Greg Hildebrandt

Steven Mooney of Half Past Danger is writing and drawing a new Bettie Page comic book from Dynamite and through Kickstarter. That will recast the pin-up model from the nineteen-fifties as a tomb raider in The Mystery Of Apocatequil's Ring comic. Stephen will write and draw the opening with Giorgia Sposito drawing the rest of the 40-page comic, colours by Pippa Bowland, and letters by Taylor Esposito.

The Bettie Page comic will come with a selection of covers to choose from by Greg Hildebrandt, Stephen Mooney, Marat Mychaels, and photo variants. But probably no cover choice that will lead to anything like last summer's apology tour.

Deep in the jungles of South America, hidden in ancient Incan ruins, Bettie Page races against the clock (and the Russians) to uncover one of the fabled Key Artifacts linked to the Eternal Gates. For her latest mission, she's paired with the unorthodox archealogy and antiquities expert Professor Dakota Smith. Together the two will embark on a two-fisted adventure full of pulpy fun perfect for fans of Indiana Jones, with the flirty fun that Bettie always brings.

"Bettie Page is as iconic and formidable as she is beautiful and I've long admired her as both a character and a person," said Mooney. "A force of nature that lends herself so well to so many genres, it was an absolute pleasure to write her newest adventure and load it full of action, banter and pulp goodness. Watch out, world – Bettie's back and she's bigger and bolder than ever!"

The minimum payment to get a copy of the comic is $20 plus shipping. The Hildebrandt cover will cost $25. Shipping to the British Isles more than doubles the cost as well. So maybe keep that in mind too.