Steve Dillon Apex Edition In Rebellion/2000AD June 2024 Solicits

Rebellion/2000AD June 2024 solicits includes Steve Dillon Apex Edition, Judge Dredd Brian Bolland Masterpiece and Slaine Horned God Slipcase.

Rebellion/2000AD June 2024 solicits and solicitations (though most of the comics will only make it to the USA for July, includes some rather big books. The Steve Dillon Apex Edition, The Judge Dredd Brian Bolland Masterpiece Edition and the Slaine Horned God Slipcase Edition. As well as the usual 2000AD, Judge Dredd, Monster Fun and more.

2000 AD PROG PACK (JUNE 2024 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR241755

(W) Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Mike Carroll, Geoffrey D Wessel (A) Nick Percival, I.N.J. Culbard, Jake Lynch (A / CA) Dan Cornwell

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Judge Dredd faces absolute horror in the finale to "Iron Teeth" by Ken Niemand & Nick Percival; Bridget learns more about the serial killer in Brink: "Consumed" by Dan Abnett & INJ Culbard; Midnight Indicating Shame is gathering an army in Proteus Vex: "Devious" by Mike Carroll & Jake Lynch; and a new Rogue Trooper series starts in the bumper 48pp Prog 2386, "Souther Belle," by Geoffrey D. Wessel & Dan Cornwell!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #469 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR241756

(W) Ian Edington, Ales Kot, T.C. Eglington, Liam Johnson, Ken Niemand (A) D'Israeli, P. J. Holden, Boo Cook, Warren Pleece, Tom Foster (CA) Stewart K Moore

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman is locked into one of his strangest situations in "Body Shots" by Ian Edginton & D'Israeli; Devlin Waugh's getaway takes a sinister turn in "Two Months Off" by Ales Kot & PJ Holden; the mutated Goya tries to escape a hostile Cursed Earth in Death Cap: Frontier Justice by TC Eglington & Boo Cook; Brit-Cit detective Armitage faces a race against time in "Bullets For an Old Man" by Liam Johnson & Warren Pleece; and the latest craze brings chaos to the streets in Mega-City 2099: "The Nu Yoo" by Ken Niemand & Tom Foster. Plus interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

MONSTER FUN MAGIC & MYSTERY 2024

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR241757

(W) Stacey Whittle, Alec Worley, Ramzee, Matt Baxter, Derek Fridolfs, Pete Wells, Steve Roberts, Dave Bulmer, John Lucas (A) Brett Parson, Henry Flint, Claude Tc, Abigail Bulmer, Rebecca Morse, Karl Dixon, Philip Murphy, Steve Roberts, John Lucas (A / CA) Stephen Webster

Abracadabra-it's the Monster Fun Magic & Mystery issue! This June we are making the impossible possible by bringing you the best issue yet! Gums, Kid Kong, Witch Vs. Warlock, Martha's Monster Make-Up, Space Invaded! and Frankencritter return to work their magic on your funny bone, while Rex Power adds a potent spell of high octane Adventure! The Hire A Horror crew are back and this time they are working the Fright Shift, and we welcome a brand-new story featuring goblins, wizards, warriors and a cowardly pig farmer turned knight called Sir Render.

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

2000 AD ART OF STEVE DILLON APEX EDITION HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR241758

(W) Garth Ennis, Alan Moore, John Wagner (A / CA) Steve Dillon

The 2000 AD Art of Steve Dillon: Apex Edition contains pages from throughout his 30-plus year career working at 2000 AD, including his art on Rogue Trooper and Harlem Heroes. His prolific and defining work on Judge Dredd is showcased with a range of stories including his incredible artwork for the classic Block Mania alongside the Emerald Isle storyline, one of his first collaborations with Garth Ennis. Also included in this book is the complete art for Alan Moore's sole A.B.C. Warriors story, Red Planet Blues, with painted color by Watchmen artist John Higgins. The Apex Edition series is a deluxe, over-sized facsimile edition reproducing his original art pages at their actual size.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

BEST OF 2000 AD TP VOL 06 (OF 6) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR241761

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Ian McQue

Best of 2000 AD contains a mix of modern classics and gems from the vault. In each edition you'll find an explosive new Judge Dredd adventure, fresh essays by prominent popular culture writers, a graphic novel-length feature presentation by global legends and a vintage Dredd case. In this volume: Judge Dredd makes a Tempus Fugitive of literature's most famous time-travel enthusiast; tremble as Robbie Morrison and Henry Flint deliver galaxy-wide carnage at the hands of the retribution of a dead race, Shakara The Avenger; during a long, hot summer something rots at the heart of a council estate in John Smith and Edmund Bagwell's Cradlegrave; Dredd sends his cadets into the Cursed Earth to face The Hotdog Run; The government agents of Ice Station Delta find their problems snowball when they tangle with Shako, the only polar bear on the CIA death list!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

JUDGE DREDD BY BRIAN BOLLAND: MASTERPIECE ED TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR241767

(W) John Wagner, Pat Mills (A / CA) Brian Bolland

Acclaimed as one of the greatest artists of his generation for his work on such titles as Camelot 3000 and Batman: The Killing Joke, Brian Bolland's work on Judge Dredd helped catapult both the series and Bolland himself to international acclaim. This book will include pages from the Judge Dredd epics The Cursed Earth, The Day the Law Died, The Judge Child Quest, and Bolland's masterpiece Judge Death Lives. Also included is a gallery of covers ranging from 2000 AD to the Judge Dredd reprints published by Eagle Comics which brought Brian to the attention of American readers and show off Bolland's inventiveness and sardonic humor.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

KELPIE THE BOY WIZARD HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR241769

(W) Ken Mennell (A / CA) John M. Burns

In days of old, when King Arthur reigned over Britain, there was at royal Camelot an apprentice sorcerer by the name of Kelpie. Together with his venerable master, the great and powerful Merlin, Kelpie uses his magic to protect the kingdom from evil doers including The Raven and the Weird Sisters of Doon! First published sixty years ago by Odhams press in Wham!, the complete saga of Kelpie the Boy Wizard channels Arthurian legend through a Harry Potter filter, presented through the gorgeous black and white artwork of John Burns.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

SLAINE HORNED GOD ANNV ED PX SLIPCASE HC ED

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR241770

(W) Pat Mills (A / CA) Simon Bisley

Sláine: The Horned God returns to print in a massively oversized edition just in time for the 35th anniversary of the ground-breaking and industry-altering story. Written by the character's co-creator, Pat Mills, and featuring fully-painted art the likes of which had never before been seen in the pages of 2000 AD. The Horned God is the definitive Sláine storyline. Its appearance in the pages of 2000 AD marked a creative high-point for the comic, and the work inspired artists for generations with its incredible painted scenes of epic battles evoking the work of Frank Frazetta. This anniversary edition has been rescanned from the original film, and printed at a size that more closely matches the actual artwork, so now you can become fully entranced by the art and story of the greatest Sláine epic.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SLAINE HORNED GOD ANNV ED TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR241771

(W) Pat Mills (A / CA) Simon Bisley

Sláine: The Horned God returns to print in a massively oversized edition just in time for the 35th anniversary of the ground-breaking and industry-altering story. Written by the character's co-creator, Pat Mills, and featuring fully-painted art the likes of which had never before been seen in the pages of 2000 AD. The Horned God is the definitive Sláine storyline. This anniversary edition has been rescanned from the original film, and printed at a size that more closely matches the actual artwork, so now you can become fully entranced by the art and story of the greatest Sláine epic.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

